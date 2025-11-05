JD Vance reacts on Republican setbacks in NY, NJ, VA elections: 'I think it's idiotic to overreact'

US Vice President JD Vance reacted to recent Republican losses in blue states, urging his party not to overreact. He emphasized the importance of voter outreach, addressing domestic priorities and fostering party unity ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated5 Nov 2025, 09:42 PM IST
US Vice President JD Vance, left, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, during a breakfast with Senate Republicans in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg
US Vice President JD Vance, left, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, during a breakfast with Senate Republicans in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

US Vice President JD Vance weighed in on recent Republican setbacks in blue states, urging his party not to overreact while emphasizing voter outreach, domestic priorities, and party unity. Vance shared his thoughts in a thread on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Don’t overreact”

Vance began by cautioning against reading too much into a few election results. “I think it's idiotic to overreact to a couple of elections in blue states, but a few thoughts,” he wrote, signaling a pragmatic approach despite recent Republican losses.

Voter outreach is key

Highlighting the importance of grassroots efforts, Vance noted the work of conservative organizations. “Scott Pressler, TPUSA, and a bunch of others have been working hard to register voters. I said it in 2022, and I've said it repeatedly since: our coalition is 'lower propensity' and that means we have to do better at turning out voters than we have in the past.”

Focus on domestic priorities

Vance emphasized the need for Republicans to concentrate on domestic issues that impact voters’ everyday lives. “The president has done a lot that has already paid off in lower interest rates and lower inflation, but we inherited a disaster from Joe Biden and Rome wasn't built in a day. We're going to keep on working to make a decent life affordable in this country, and that's the metric by which we'll ultimately be judged in 2026 and beyond.”

Call for unity

Addressing internal party conflicts, Vance urged Republicans to work together on shared priorities. “The infighting is stupid. I care about my fellow citizens--particularly young Americans--being able to afford a decent life, I care about immigration and our sovereignty, and I care about establishing peace overseas so our resources can be focused at home. If you care about those things too, let's work together.”

Vance’s comments signal a focus on pragmatic policy goals and voter mobilization, rather than internal disputes, as Republicans prepare for the 2026 midterm elections.

