JD Vance says Donald Trump ‘…was amazingly in good spirits,’ despite second assassination attempt

United States Vice Presidential nominee and Republican Senator JD Vance reacted to the second assassination attempt against Donald Trump and said that he ‘…was amazingly in good spirits’.

Updated16 Sep 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Senator JD Vance at a 9/11 Memorial event in New York City on September 11, 2024.
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump and Republican U.S. vice presidential nominee Senator JD Vance at a 9/11 Memorial event in New York City on September 11, 2024.(Reuters / Kent J Edwards)

United States Vice Presidential nominee and Republican Senator JD Vance has reacted to the second assassination attempt against former US President and party presidential nominee Donald Trump on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

“I'm glad President Trump is safe. I spoke to him before the news was public and he was, amazingly, in good spirits. Still much we don't know, but I'll be hugging my kids extra tight tonight and saying a prayer of gratitude,” he wrote.

Also reacting to the shooting incident, Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., took to X to share a statement confirming his father's safety and updating followers on the incident.

“Again folks! SHOTS FIRED at Trump Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida. An AK-47 was discovered in the bushes, per local law enforcement. The Trump campaign has released a statement confirming former President Trump is safe. A suspect has reportedly been apprehended,” he wrote.

Politican rivals Joe Biden, Kamala Harris react

US President Joe Biden also reacted on X, stating, “I have been briefed by my team regarding what federal law enforcement is investigating as a possible assassination attempt of former President Trump today. A suspect is in custody, and I commend the work of the Secret Service and their law enforcement partners for their vigilance and their efforts to keep the former President and those around him safe.”

He added, “I am relieved that the former President is unharmed. There is an active investigation into this incident as law enforcement gathers more details about what happened. As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President’s continued safety.”

US Vice President and Democratic Party nominee Kamala Harris also took to X to react to the news and wrote, “I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America.”

