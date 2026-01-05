JD Vance’s Cincinnati home targeted in break-in, suspect in custody; windows reportedly broken

A suspect has been taken into custody following an alleged break-in at the home of US Vice President JD Vance.

The incident occurred at Vance’s residence on William Howard Taft Drive in Cincinnati’s East Walnut Hills neighborhood. Authorities were alerted after the US Secret Service reported seeing an individual “running eastbound” near the property, a Cincinnati police dispatcher told FOX19 NOW.

Suspect arrested Police responded promptly, and the suspect was detained at the scene. No further details regarding the suspect’s identity or motives have been released.

Vance not at home JD Vance was not at the residence at the time of the alleged break-in, according to local reports.

Property damage reported Photographs published by local outlets show damage to the windows of the home, though it remains unclear what exactly transpired inside the property.

The Cincinnati Police Department and the US Secret Service are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. No injuries have been reported.