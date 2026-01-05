Subscribe

JD Vance’s Cincinnati home targeted in break-in, suspect in custody; windows reportedly broken

US Vice President JD Vance’s East Walnut Hills residence in Cincinnati was targeted in an alleged break. Police detained a suspect after being alerted by the Secret Service. No injuries were reported, and details about the motive remain unclear.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published5 Jan 2026, 05:36 PM IST
A suspect has been arrested following an alleged break-in at US Vice President JD Vance’s Cincinnati home. (Vance speaks during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest 2025, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Phoenix.) (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)
A suspect has been taken into custody following an alleged break-in at the home of US Vice President JD Vance.

The incident occurred at Vance’s residence on William Howard Taft Drive in Cincinnati’s East Walnut Hills neighborhood. Authorities were alerted after the US Secret Service reported seeing an individual “running eastbound” near the property, a Cincinnati police dispatcher told FOX19 NOW.

Suspect arrested

Police responded promptly, and the suspect was detained at the scene. No further details regarding the suspect’s identity or motives have been released.

Vance not at home

JD Vance was not at the residence at the time of the alleged break-in, according to local reports.

Property damage reported

Photographs published by local outlets show damage to the windows of the home, though it remains unclear what exactly transpired inside the property.

The Cincinnati Police Department and the US Secret Service are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

