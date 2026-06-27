JD Vance says ‘America wins either way’ even if Iran rejects final deal

US Vice President JD Vance said the United States would emerge stronger regardless of whether Iran agrees to a final deal, arguing that Tehran's nuclear capabilities have already been severely weakened.

Vance said the destruction of Iran's nuclear program meant Washington had already achieved a major objective.

"If we don't make the final deal, their nuclear program is still destroyed, they're still much weaker as a country," Vance said speaking on "Real Time with Bill Maher" on Friday.

"So my attitude is America wins either way."

'Opportunity to transform relations' Vance said Donald Trump had instructed US negotiators to pursue a broader diplomatic breakthrough with Tehran.

"The president has asked us to do something that frankly, nobody in 47 years of dealing with the Iranians has done, which is offer them an opportunity to fundamentally transform how they behave with the West," Vance said.

He added that the US remained open to improving ties if Iran changed its policies.

"If they're willing to change, we're willing to change, too."

"If they're not willing to change, we still fundamentally have all the cards. I think it's a good place for us to be."

Iran urged to abandon nuclear ambitions Vance said the Trump administration's goal was to fundamentally reshape relations with Iran if its leadership abandoned regional destabilization and long-term nuclear ambitions.

"What the president has asked us to do is turn over a new leaf to transform our relationship with the people of Iran."

"If they are willing to give up being a driver of regional instability... if they are willing to give up nuclear weapons ambitions for the long term, then the United States is willing to fundamentally transform our relationship with that country. That is certainly our goal."

The vice president traveled to Switzerland last weekend for high-level talks with Iranian representatives, mediated by Pakistani and Qatari officials. The discussions formed part of the first round of negotiations under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian aimed at ending hostilities and launching talks on Tehran's nuclear program.

Also Read | UK awaits new PM as US and Iran seek a breakthrough

US strikes after Strait of Hormuz incident Hours before Vance's interview aired, Trump accused Iran of violating the ceasefire after an Iranian drone struck the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel M/V Ever Lovely in the Strait of Hormuz.

Following the incident, United States Central Command said US forces carried out retaliatory strikes targeting Iranian drone storage facilities and coastal radar sites.

CENTCOM described the operation as a "powerful response," saying the attack on commercial shipping violated the ceasefire agreement and threatened freedom of navigation through one of the world's most important maritime trade routes.

Trump warns Iran of consequences Trump condemned the drone strike on the commercial vessel, calling it a "foolish violation" of the ceasefire.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran shot at least four One Way Attack Drones at ships transversing the Strait of Hormuz," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"One of the Drones solidly hit the upper deck of a large and very expensive Cargo Carrying Ship. Damage was done, but the Ship was able to proceed on its way."

He added that US forces intercepted three other drones.

"We knocked down three other Drones. Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement."

Asked later whether Iran would face consequences, Trump replied: "You'll find out."