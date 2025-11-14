Subscribe

JD Vance says he’ll talk to Trump about possible 2028 run after 2026 midterms, calls Rubio a ‘colleague, not a rival’

US Vice President JD Vance said he will consider a 2028 presidential run only after the 2026 midterms, stressing that his current focus is helping Republicans win. Vance downplayed any rivalry with Rubio, calling him a colleague.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated14 Nov 2025, 04:39 PM IST
JD Vance emphasised protecting Donald Trump’s agenda and said Democrats would jeopardise recent gains.
JD Vance emphasised protecting Donald Trump’s agenda and said Democrats would jeopardise recent gains. (Bloomberg)

US Vice President JD Vance said he plans to speak with President Donald Trump about a potential 2028 presidential run after the 2026 midterm elections.

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday night, Vance acknowledged he has thought about the future, but insisted he remains focused on his current role.

“I’ve thought about what that moment might look like after the midterm elections,” he said, adding that he tries to “put it out of my head and remind myself the American people elected me to do a job right now.”

‘Focused on 2026 first’

Vance stressed that his priority is ensuring Republicans win the 2026 midterms.

“I’m very focused on the midterm elections,” he said. “Then after that, I’m going to sit down with the president of the United States and talk to him about it.”

He warned that a Democratic victory would undo Trump’s early initiatives: “If the Democrats get in power, they’re gonna try to screw up a lot of the great things the president of the United States has done over the past ten months.”

Vance added that some policy gains were like “trees that have been planted, some of which won’t even bear fruit for a few years,” and said he didn’t want Democrats to “screw that up.”

Trump admits Constitution bars 2028 run

Vance’s remarks follow Trump's recent acknowledgment that the Constitution’s 22nd Amendment prevents him from seeking another term.

“I would say that, if you read it, it’s pretty clear,” Trump said last month. He lamented the limitation: “I’m not allowed to run, it’s too bad…I mean, it’s too bad,” adding, “The sad thing is, I have my highest numbers that I’ve ever had.”

Trump points to ‘deep bench’ of GOP talent

Trump has repeatedly highlighted the party’s strong lineup for 2028. When asked to name potential successors, he said: “We have great people…we have one of them standing right here. We have JD [Vance], obviously. The vice president is great. Marco [Rubio] is great.”

Rubio not a rival, says Vance

When Fox News host asked Vance if he viewed Secretary of State Marco Rubio as a future competitor. Vance dismissed any rivalry: “I don’t feel like that at all…If Marco eventually runs for president, then we can cross that bridge when we come to it.”

He added that neither man is “entitled” to the nomination: “People have asked me ‘do you see Marco as a rival,’ and first of all, if either of us end up running, it’s a long ways in the future…No, Marco is a colleague.”

