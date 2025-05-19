JD Vance skips Israel trip amid Gaza offensive, signaling US discomfort with Netanyahu’s operation: Report

US Vice President JD Vance considered traveling to Israel this week following his visit to the Vatican, but ultimately chose not to proceed amid Israel's escalating military operation in Gaza, according to a report.

While Vance’s office cited “logistical constraints” as the reason for skipping the visit, a senior US official told Axios that the decision was in fact driven by concerns that the visit could be interpreted as a show of US support for Israel’s expanded offensive.

This isn’t about publicly pressuring Israel, as per the official. The US didn’t want to be seen as validating this operation at a time when we’re actively working to halt it.”

US distances itself from Israel’s Gaza offensive The move sheds light on the Trump administration’s discomfort with the direction of Israeli policy in Gaza, particularly with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to accept a ceasefire deal.

US envoy Steve Witkoff has been making efforts to push for a ceasefire and hostage release deal, but has encountered little flexibility from Netanyahu.

“Gideon’s Chariots” raises alarm in D.C. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) began mobilising troops last Friday for “Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” a large-scale offensive that reportedly includes plans to displace nearly 2 million Palestinians into a so-called “humanitarian zone”.

On Sunday, the IDF confirmed ground operations had begun in multiple areas of Gaza.

Secret Service was briefed, but trip cancelled According to the news reports, discussions had begun to prepare for Vance’s visit after his trip to the pope’s inauguration. Reports in the Israeli media suggested the Vice President might arrive as soon as Tuesday. However, within hours, a White House official pushed back.

However, a US official with direct knowledge contradicted that statement, telling Axios that logistics were not the reason for the cancellation.

Efforts to halt the offensive continue The Trump administration, under pressure from both domestic and European allies, continues to seek a deal to end the Israeli offensive. Over the weekend, the Israeli Security Cabinet agreed to resume humanitarian aid deliveries through existing channels after discussions with US officials.