US-Iran talks: JD Vance confirmed to lead talks in Islamabad after mixed signals from Trump

The White House confirmed that US Vice President JD Vance will lead the American delegation for upcoming talks with Iran in Islamabad, reversing earlier remarks by President Donald Trump that suggested Vance would not travel due to security concerns.

Trump had initially stated that he was sending negotiators to Pakistan to engage Tehran as the current ceasefire nears expiry, but later told ABC News that Vance would not attend. However, a White House official later clarified to AFP that Vance will indeed be part of the delegation.

He will be joined by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, all of whom participated in the previous round of talks held on April 11–12.

Talks aim to avert escalation The negotiations come at a critical moment, with a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran set to expire on Wednesday. The earlier round of talks in Islamabad ended without a breakthrough, raising stakes for the upcoming discussions.

Trump issues fresh threats to Iran Tensions escalated sharply after Trump accused Iran of a “total violation” of the ceasefire, citing attacks in the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend.

In a strongly worded post on Truth Social, Trump warned that if Iran refuses what he described as a “reasonable deal,” the United States could target critical infrastructure, including power plants and bridges.

The remarks underscore the high-pressure environment surrounding the talks, with Washington signaling both diplomatic outreach and the possibility of military escalation.

Strait of Hormuz tensions intensify The situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains volatile, with Iran reportedly declaring the waterway closed again after briefly indicating it would reopen. The strategic passage is vital for global oil shipments, and disruptions have raised international concern.

A UK maritime security agency reported that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards fired at a tanker, while another vessel sustained damage from an unidentified projectile. Additionally, security intelligence firm Vanguard Tech said a cruise ship in the Gulf was threatened during the escalation.

These incidents highlight the risks to commercial shipping and the broader implications for global energy markets.