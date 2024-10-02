JD Vance vs Tim Walz LIVE: The only vice presidential debate in the history of the US Elections 2024 comes a month after the heated Presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. It is expected to be a high stakes battle. The pair will hit out against each other in a straight 90 minutes battle in televised debate hosted by CBS News in New York. It would be moderated by the network’s Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan. This high stakes battles is likely to be the last debate showdown between the between the Republican and the Democrat, with exactly five weeks left for the US Elections 2024 on November 5. Reportedly, Vance is an experienced debater who could relish confrontation under the glare of the TV lights. On the contrary, Walz could lean on skills from his experience of being a public school teacher for 17 years.

JD Vance vs Tim Walz LIVE: Vance accuses Democrats of 'radical pro-abortion' stance Druing the debate, Vance has accused democrats of 'radical pro-abortion' stance

JD Vance vs Tim Walz LIVE: Tim Walz says Kamala Harris inherited Donald Trump’s failure on Covid Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota criticised former President Donald Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and said that Kamala Harris inherited Donald Trump’s failure on Covid, which he said “led to the collapse of our economy".

JD Vance vs Tim Walz LIVE: Walz accuses Vance of vilifying migrants Democratic US vice presidential candidate Tim Walz accused his Republican rival J.D. Vance of seeking to "dehumanize" immigrants as the pair clashed in a live TV debate Tuesday. "By standing with Donald Trump and not working together to find a solution, (immigration) becomes a talking point," Walz said when the debate turned to tensions in Springfield, Ohio over migrants. "And when it becomes a talking point like this, we dehumanize and villainize other human beings," Walz said.

JD Vance vs Tim Walz LIVE: Vance blames Kamala Harris for 'historic immigration crisis', 'massive child separations Vance has blamed Kamala Harris for 'historic immigration crisis', 'massive child separations

JD Vance vs Tim Walz LIVE: Vance says 'There are massive child separations due to Kamala Harris' open border.' Vance says there are already massive child separations thanks to Kamala Harris’s open border, he accuses Harris of enabling Mexican drug cartels

JD Vance vs Tim Walz LIVE: Walz and Vance argue their running mates would reduce Middle East instability Tim Walz and JD Vance on Tuesday addressed the growing fears of a regional war in the Middle East and a natural disaster that has ravaged the southeastern U.S. Walz, answering a question on whether he'd support a preemptive strike on Iran as it's launched missiles into Israel, quickly pivoted to painting Donald Trump as too dangerous for the country and the world in an unstable moment. “What’s fundamental here is that steady leadership is going to matter," said Walz, the Democratic governor of Minnesota. "And the world saw it on that debate stage a few weeks ago, a nearly 80-year-old Donald Trump talking about crowd sizes is not what we need in this moment." Vance, in his reply, argued that Trump is an intimidating figure whose presence on the international stage is its own deterrent. “Donald Trump actually delivered stability," he said.

JD Vance vs Tim Walz LIVE: Opponents pressed on mass deportation JD Vance vs Tim Walz LIVE: Vance was pressed on his proposal to mass deport immigrants. He was of the view that first deportations should be those with criminal histories and the country should go back to Trump's border policies.

JD Vance vs Tim Walz LIVE: ‘Iran knows Donald Trump is fickle’ says Tim Waltz on Iranian nuclear power JD Vance vs Tim Walz LIVE: Iran knows Donald Trump is fickle, goes to whoever has more flattery: Tim Waltz answers to questions on Iran being closer to nuclear power

JD Vance vs Tim Walz LIVE: Mics to not be muted this time JD Vance vs Tim Walz LIVE: During the US Presidential debate between Democrat Kamala Harris, and Republican Donald Trump, the mics of the ones who were not speaking, were muted. This time, CBS News has decided against the muting of microphones, say reports.

JD Vance vs Tim Walz LIVE: The opponents take to the stage, do not shake hands JD Vance vs Tim Walz LIVE: Tim Walz and JD Vance are on the stage at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City for the US Vice Presidential Debate. Reportedly, the pair did not shake hands as they both walked on stage.