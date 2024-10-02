JD Vance vs Tim Walz LIVE: The only vice presidential debate in the history of the US Elections 2024 comes a month after the heated Presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. It is expected to be a high stakes battle.

The pair will hit out against each other in a straight 90 minutes battle in televised debate hosted by CBS News in New York. It would be moderated by the network’s Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan. This high stakes battles is likely to be the last debate showdown between the between the Republican and the Democrat, with exactly five weeks left for the US Elections 2024 on November 5.

Reportedly, Vance is an experienced debater who could relish confrontation under the glare of the TV lights. On the contrary, Walz could lean on skills from his experience of being a public school teacher for 17 years.