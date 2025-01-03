United States customs officials conducted a three-hour long “routine” search on Jeff Bezos' $500 million yatch dubbed ‘Koru’ on New Year's Eve, according to a report by tabloid Page Six. Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez was on board the boat with friends, sunbathing, when the operation happened, it added.

Sanchez seemed unbothered and Bezos did not board the yatch, despite the customs officials' long presence, as per the report. It added that the former news anchor smiled for photos as a stewardess guided the officials.

Sanchez Smiled, Posed for Photos Sanchez was snapped wearing a printed Versace bikini, black sarong and wide brimmed white hat. The officials boarded the yatch in uniform, life jackets and all their equipment.

Koru was near St Barts, a popular holiday destination for celebrities, when the search operation happened, it added. A source told the publication that the three-hour search was “routine”.

A spokesperson for the customs department and Sanchez's representative did not respond to queries, while Bezos' representative could not be reached, as per Page Six.

Party Onboard According to the report, officials did not disturb the guests on board, who included Sanchez's ex-husband and best friend, Tony Gonzalez (48). Former NFL player Gonzalez and Sanchez have a 23-year-old son together. She also has two children with another ex-husband, Partick Whitesell.

Last month, Bezos (60) and Sanchez (55) partied in Aspen, Colorado, amid the snow, and there were rumours of a $600 million lavish wedding, which the Amazon founder himself dismissed.

In May 2023, Page Six broke the news of Bezos and Sanchez's engagement after five years together. In August 2023, the duo celebrated the milestone aboard Koru.

Bezos says Wedding Won’t Cost $600 Million Bezos denied reports about his “600M [ ₹5096-crore] Aspen wedding” to fiancée Lauren Sanchez. He said, “This whole thing is completely false” and that “none of this is happening”.

Bezos dismissed the rumour in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying, “The old adage “don’t believe everything you read” is even more true today than it ever has been.”