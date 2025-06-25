Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez host €55 million Venetian wedding with private jets, mystery venues, and A-list guests

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez have whisked an elite gathering of global luminaries to Venice for what’s already being hailed as the Wedding of the Century. The extravagant affair spans three glittering days and is cloaked in secrecy—an event that blends high society, Hollywood glamour, and historic Italian charm.

Here are some facts and figures about what has been dubbed the "Wedding of the Century," much of which has been kept secret, including details about the guest list and the exact cost of festivities.

A €55 Million Celebration of Love The full cost of the festivities is expected to soar between €40–48 million (approximately $46.5–$55.6 million), according to Veneto regional president Luca Zaia.

But it’s not all pageantry—Bezos is also giving back. He is reportedly donating €1 million to Corila, a research consortium dedicated to preserving Venice’s fragile lagoon ecosystem, as revealed by Corriere della Sera and ANSA.

So, Where is the Wedding? While the exact wedding day and ceremony location remain under wraps, Saturday’s grand celebration is set to unfold at the historic Arsenale. Once the heart of Venice’s naval might, this fortified 15th-century shipyard will now serve as the backdrop for one of the year’s most exclusive gatherings.

Jet-Set Arrivals and Venetian Vessels Private aircraft began arriving on Tuesday, with some 90 expected to touch down across Venice and nearby airports in Treviso and Verona. Among the earliest arrivals were Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, fresh from a Tuscan holiday.

To ferry guests across the city’s canals, organisers have commandeered a fleet of at least 30 water taxis.

Five-Star Lodgings for the Chosen Few Around 250 handpicked guests will be pampered across five of Venice’s most opulent hotels. These include the legendary Cipriani on Giudecca Island and the Aman Venice, famously chosen by George Clooney for his 2014 wedding to Amal Alamuddin.

With dazzling secrecy, historic grandeur, and no shortage of spectacle, the Bezos-Sanchez wedding is shaping up to be an affair for the ages.

($1 = 0.8613 euros)