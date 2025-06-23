Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez request unique wedding gifts from their star guests; check what

As Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez gear up for their three-day wedding celebration in Venice, Italy, latest reports suggest that the billionaire and his to-be wife have been discreetly ensuring that the city receives its dues.

From their choice of vendors to wedding gift requests and secret donations to local charities, every detail of the $500 million celebration aboard Bezos’ luxury yacht, Koru, has been carefully curated to reflect their philanthropic values.

According to a Page Six report, citing a source, the couple had discreetly donated to local charities back in April as part of their wedding planning.

Even their wedding guests, a star-studded list of nearly 200 A-listers, including Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates, and Ivanka Trump, have been requested to make donations in their name as wedding gifts.

Page Six reported that the guests were notified in May that, in lieu of wedding gifts, the couple was making contributions in honour of attendees so that “Venice will continue to inspire wonder for generations to come”.

Another report from the news agency Associated Press said that the couple is sourcing nearly 80 per cent of their wedding goods from Venetian vendors, including Rosa Salva, the city’s oldest pastry maker, and Murano glass blower Laguna B.

Several reports also suggested that the wedding guests will receive a keepsake from Laguna B, which is known for its colourful cups, called goti de fornasa.

Despite the couple's efforts to give back to the City of Waters, their nuptials have drawn backlash from local Venetians who are protesting the impact of overtourism.

The protest group ‘No Space for Bezos’ has taken credit for hanging banners on Venice landmarks such as the Rialto Bridge and the San Giorgio Maggiore basilica.

