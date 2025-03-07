Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez have reportedly set a date for their highly anticipated wedding. The couple, who got engaged in May 2023, plan to exchange vows in summer 2025.

Sources cited by MailOnline indicate that the wedding will be a grand affair, with no expense spared. And, invitations are expected to be sent out soon, suggesting that the billionaire and his bride-to-be are planning a star-studded celebration.

High-profile romance and engagement Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez first went public with their relationship in January 2019, shortly after Bezos announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott, his wife of 25 years and the mother of his four children. The couple became engaged in May 2023, when Bezos proposed with a stunning pink diamond engagement ring.

A glamorous Oscars party look Sanchez recently turned heads at the Vanity Fair Oscar After Party, where she stunned in a bridal-inspired white gown featuring a strapless sweetheart neckline, mermaid silhouette, and feathered trim. The look gave fans a preview of her potential wedding style. She paired the dress with loose, cascading waves and an emerald choker, while Bezos complemented her with a classic black tuxedo, white button-down, and matching bowtie.

Rumors of a winter wedding proved false Speculation swirled that Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez would tie the knot in a “winter wonderland” wedding in Aspen on December 28, 2024. However, the date passed with no ceremony. Many believe the couple will opt for a destination wedding in Europe, but sources cited by extra.ie have remained tight-lipped about the location.

Sanchez has her wedding dress ready According to reports, Sanchez has already purchased her wedding dress, with sources claiming it is a stunning Oscar de la Renta gown. The details of her bridal look remain under wraps, but her recent glamorous appearances suggest she is preparing for a spectacular celebration.

A spaceflight before wedding Before her highly anticipated wedding, Sanchez is set to embark on a space flight aboard Bezos’ New Shepard rocket in May. She will lead an all-female crew of six, including TV anchor Gayle King and pop star Katy Perry, for an 11-minute sub-orbital flight.

Some have likened the journey to a “hen party in space,” making it a unique and unforgettable way to celebrate before the wedding.

Sanchez to take Bezos’ last name In an interview with Vogue magazine in 2023, Sanchez confirmed that she will be taking her future husband’s last name.

"Uh, yes, 100 percent. I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos," she said.

Bezos praises his future wife Bezos has been open about his admiration for Sanchez, calling her a kind and generous person with a big heart.

"Lauren is the most generous, most big-hearted person that you would ever meet… She never misses a birthday. The network of people that she gives birthday presents to is gigantic. And that’s just a small example," Bezos told CNN in December 2024.

He also highlighted their strong relationship, adding: "We’re really great teammates, and we also have a lot of fun together. And we love each other."