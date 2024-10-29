Jeff Bezos defends WaPo no-endorsement stand, says ‘principled decision, not strategy’ as 2 lakh subscriptions cancelled

Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos has defended his paper's decision not to endorse any presidential candidate for this US election. Calling it the “principled decision” and “right one” for the newspaper, Bezos said there was no “business” pressure from him on the paper for the move, AP reported.

‘Perception of Bias, Bulwark…’ Bezos, the second-richest man in the world, in a “note from the owner” late on October 28, said that editorial endorsements create a “perception of bias” and this was important “at a time many Americans don't believe the media”.

Bezos has backed the move stating that ending endorsements is “a principled decision, and the right one”, AP reported.

He added that he wished that the move was done earlier ... “in a moment further from the election and the emotions around it. That was inadequate planning, and not some intentional strategy.”

Bezos added that his wealth acts as a “bulwark” against intimidation of the newspaper but acknowledged that people may also view it as a “web of conflicting interests”. He, however,, claims to have never interfered in the Post's editorial choices and added that his “track record” since 2013 backs that up.

“I challenge you to find one instance in those 11 years where I have prevailed upon anyone at the Post in favor of my own interests. It hasn't happened,” he wrote. Adding that while he doesn't and won't push personal interests on the paper, he wouldn't allow it to “stay on autopilot and fade into irrelevance.”

“Many of the finest journalists you'll find anywhere work at The Washington Post, and they work painstakingly every day to get to the truth. They deserve to be believed,” he said.

Subscribers, Editors Protest Move WaPo publisher Will Lewis on October 25 announced that the paper would not officially endorse either Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, despite staff favouring the latter, the report added. Lewis instead told readers it "would be better" if they made up their own minds.

This is the second prominent newspaper after the Los Angeles Times that has now refrained from backing a presidential candidate this election cycle. The US elections are set to be held on November 5, next month.

However, the move was not greeted well. As many as 200,000 readers cancelled their subscriptions to the Washington Post, besides multiple long-time staff on the editorial board putting in their papers, it said.

Notably, WaPo has 2.5 million (25 lakh subscribers) and is placed third behind the New York Times (NYT) and Wall Street Journal (WSJ) in terms of circulation. The subscription cancellations will thus pinch the publication, which gains much revenue from paid readers.

Further, among the resignations include three of the nine-member editorial board members and two columnists. On social media, WaPo's former editor Martin Baron also criticised the decision as “cowardice, with democracy as its casualty”.