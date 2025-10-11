Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates record $42M to 10,000 Degrees to aid first-gen learners

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott and Yield Giving donated $42 million to San Rafael-based nonprofit 10,000 Degrees, marking the largest donation in its 45-year history, Fortune confirmed.

Scott, the ex-wife of billionaire Jeff Bezos, has a well-established reputation for directing her philanthropy toward first-generation and low-income students, many of them students of color.

Standing by DEI in uncertain times The $42 million donation reinforces Scott’s ongoing support for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in education. Her recent contributions also include tens of millions to Native Forward, the largest scholarship provider for Native students in the US. These moves come amid wider retrenchment in DEI funding by some foundations, signaling Scott’s sustained commitment to equity-centered initiatives. Fortune notes that her grants typically provide flexible capital, letting nonprofits scale access for underrepresented learners quickly.

Backing higher education with no strings attached Earlier this year, Scott donated $70 million to UNCF as part of a campaign to strengthen endowments across 37 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Fortune reports the aim was to create durable revenue streams and narrow historical funding gaps between HBCUs and predominantly white institutions. The gift builds on her previous support for Black higher education, reflecting a multiyear focus on closing equity gaps.

Scott’s approach prioritizes speed, scale, and minimal restrictions. Grants arrive quickly and without strings, letting organizations deploy funds where they are needed most. In 2024, she formalized part of her approach through an open-call process via Yield Giving, but retained the element of surprise that makes her philanthropy so catalytic.

A track record of transformative giving Over the past five years, Scott has given more than $19 billion to thousands of organizations, with roughly $2 billion going to nearly 200 grantees in 2024 alone. Her funding spans economic security, affordable housing, healthcare, child development, and postsecondary education, with repeat investments in high-performing, equity-focused nonprofits. Fortune reports that Scott also emphasizes “mission-aligned” investments to amplify social impact alongside her grant-making.

Looking ahead, Scott will likely continue trust-based funding, repeat gifts, and endowment-strengthening contributions that turn equity goals into lasting institutional resources, particularly for HBCUs and scholarship programs serving underrepresented students.

