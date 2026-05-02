Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez Bezos to host private pre-Met Gala party in New York

A private pre-Met Gala celebration hosted by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos is set to take place in New York this weekend, according to a Variety exclusive
This year, the high-profile couple are preparing to make their debut as honorary co-chairs and lead financial sponsors of this year’s Met Gala.
Invitations for the Saturday evening event, obtained by Variety, carry the subject line: “INVITE: Jeff and Lauren Bezos Invite You.” The invite features a disco-inspired graphic showing the profile of a face with glittering red lipstick and the words: “Pre-Met celebration on May 2 at 8 p.m. Address: to come upon confirmation.”
Sources cited by Variety suggest the gathering is expected to be held at the couple’s New York City residence, although representatives for Bezos and Sánchez Bezos declined to comment on the venue or details of the guest list.
The private gathering comes just two days before the Met Gala, one of the most prominent events on the global fashion calendar, where the couple will formally appear as honorary co-chairs. Their role this year extends beyond ceremonial duties, with the pair also serving as lead financial backers of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute benefit.
The gala, themed “Fashion Is Art”, will also feature an influential line-up of co-chairs including Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and long-time Vogue editor Anna Wintour.
However, the appointment of Bezos and Sánchez Bezos has sparked criticism in New York and across social media circles. Earlier this month, posters appeared across Manhattan calling for a boycott of what campaigners labelled “The Bezos Met Gala”.
The guerrilla poster campaign reportedly criticised Amazon’s labour practices, specifically citing allegations of “worker exploitation” in warehouse operations. Some posters also referenced reports surrounding Amazon Web Services’ government contracts, including technology partnerships linked to the US Department of Homeland Security.
The backlash has added a political edge to this year’s gala, an event traditionally associated with celebrity spectacle and fashion statements rather than direct public protest.
Despite the controversy, the Met Gala remains one of the most anticipated fixtures in the entertainment and fashion industries, regularly drawing A-list celebrities, designers, artists and business leaders. The annual fundraiser supports the Costume Institute’s exhibitions and acquisitions, with ticket prices historically reaching tens of thousands of dollars per guest.
Bezos and Sánchez Bezos have increasingly expanded their presence within elite cultural and philanthropic circles over recent years, appearing at major global events and supporting high-profile arts initiatives.
Their decision to host a private pre-party suggests an effort to cement their place at the centre of fashion’s biggest weekend, even as criticism continues to shadow their growing influence over one of New York’s most visible cultural institutions.
Variety first reported details of the invitation and the planned event.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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