Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez’s Venice wedding: Star-studded guest list, luxury venues, and menu | All you need to know

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are all set to marry in a three-day celebration in Venice, Italy, from June 24 to 26. However, festivities and events are expected to span until June 29, according to sources.

The high-profile nuptials are said to involve multiple events hosted across Venice, with the central wedding ceremony taking place aboard Bezos’ luxury yacht, Koru, worth a reported $500 million.

The central wedding ceremony will most likely be held on Jeff Bezos' newest yacht, Koru.

A Grand Wedding in the City of Canals The island of San Giorgio Maggiore, directly across from Venice’s iconic St Mark’s Square, has reportedly been booked out entirely for the affair, making it off-limits to visitors for nearly a week.

Wedding organisers have secured 30 out of 280 water taxis available in Venice, and several top-tier hotels will host guests throughout the celebration.

Island of San Giorgio Maggiore, which Jeff has rented for the nuptials.

A Relationship Years in the Making Bezos, 61, and Sanchez, 55, reportedly met in the mid-2010s but kept their relationship private for some time. In early 2019, they went public shortly after Sanchez’s separation from Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell and Bezos' high-profile divorce from philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez pose together at the Breakthrough Prize Awards.

The couple announced their engagement in May 2023, when Bezos proposed with a jaw-dropping 30-carat pink diamond ring, estimated to be worth between $3 million and $5 million.

Lauren Sanchez poses with her pink diamond engagement ring.

A Guest List Worthy of Hollywood The wedding is expected to be a glittering affair, with a guest list that reads like a who’s who of global celebrity and power. Among the names expected to attend are:

* Leonardo DiCaprio

* Jay-Z and Beyoncé

* Kim Kardashian

* Kris Jenner

* Orlando Bloom

* Mick Jagger

* Queen Rania of Jordan

* Eva Longoria

* Gayle King

* Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

* Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner

* Fox Sports presenter Charissa Thompson

The couple’s children from previous relationships will also be attending. Bezos shares four children with MacKenzie Scott, while Sanchez has three children from previous partners, including NFL star Tony Gonzalez and Patrick Whitesell.

Lauren is good friends with Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian, which means they will most likely be gracing the wedding with their presence.

(From Left to Right) Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, Kim Kardashian, and Kris Jenner in picture shared by the former TV reporter.

"Like a Royal Wedding" Lauren’s brother, Paul Sanchez, compared the upcoming ceremony to the royal wedding of Princess Diana and Prince Charles. “I think it’s gonna be like a Princess Di thing—just huge and fun and just a blast,” he told *TMZ* in March. “I'm thrilled beyond belief. It’s gonna be an amazing event—star-studded and fun.”

Glamour Meets Growing Tensions Despite the opulence, the event has drawn backlash from local Venetians already frustrated by the impact of overtourism. Protesters have begun staging demonstrations, accusing the city of prioritising the ultra-rich over residents.

Venetian residents protest again Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' wedding being held at Venice.

The protest group ‘No Space for Bezos’ has taken credit for hanging banners on Venice landmarks such as the Rialto Bridge and the San Giorgio Maggiore basilica. Locals fear further disruption and crowding in the historic city centre.

Venetian citizens protesting against Jeff Bezos and Luren Sanchez's wedding.