Jeff Bezos -Lauren Sanchez wedding: Elon Musk, Kim Kardashian on the list? From invitees to venue - all you need to know

Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez wedding: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez are finally set to tie the knot, after being engaged for nearly two years.

According to Page Six, the invites for the wedding have already been sent out.

While the guest list remains undisclosed, Elon Musk, Kim Kardashian, singer Katy Perry, Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, among others, are likely to have been invited, reported News Nation.

Jeff Bezos and former journalist Lauren Sanchez got engaged in May 2023, four years after the Amazon founder ended his 25-year marriage to wife MacKenzie Scott and Sanchez’s split from her husband Patrick Whitesell.

With invites sent out, there has been a lot of speculations around who all have been invited to the Jeff Bezos -Lauren Sanchez wedding. From list of invitees to venue, date, LiveMint brings you the round-up.

Jeff Bezos -Lauren Sanchez wedding date Although Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's exact wedding date remains a secret, source have hinted that it will happen sometime this summer, possibly in June, reported New York Post.

The news of the couple's wedding comes months after the Blue Origin owner had shut off reports about him and Sanchez getting married in December last year in Colorado.

Jeff Bezos -Lauren Sanchez wedding venue Jeff Bezos will reportedly tie the knot with Lauren Sanchez aboard their $500 million yacht in Venice, Italy, as per multiple media reports.

Jeff Bezos -Lauren Sanchez wedding invitees Apart from Jeff Bezos, and Lauren Sanchez' family members, the couple's close friends, including Kim Kardashian, singer Katy Perry, among others have been invited, reported News Nation.

Here are the others, who might have scored an invite for the Amazin founder's wedding:

Oscar-winning producer Brian Grazer and his wife, Veronica Smiley Grazer. Veronica, the founder of Reel Genius is one of Sanchez’s closest friends. Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. Kim and her daughter are renowned members of Sanchez’s “Girl Gang” and are said to talk almost daily. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Katy Perry is a frequent guest at the Bezos yacht. Eva Longoria and her husband, Jose Baston, have been close friends with Sanchez for over two decades. Sanchez, along with Bezos, awarded Longoria the Blue Origin Courage & Civility Award and has also invited her on several trips in the past. ‘Fantastic Four’ actress Jessica Alba. She and Sanchez have been close friends since meeting at the Entertainment Industry Foundation Revlon Run/Walk together back in 2007. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. While other members of the Trump family (including the president) may receive invitations, Ivanka and Jared Kushner have solidified their friendship with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. The couple was seen at Bezos’ holiday dinner at Matsuhisa in Aspen this year, just before Bezos and Sanchez attended Trump’s inauguration, reported News Nation.

7. Elon Musk - He and Bezos have supported each other during the space race and vacationed together several times.

8. Leonardo DiCaprio. He is known to be close to Bezos and is often invited on the Koru.