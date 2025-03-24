Jeff Bezos -Lauren Sanchez wedding: Elon Musk, Kim Kardashian on the list? From invitees to venue - all you need to know

Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez wedding: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez are finally set to tie the knot, after being engaged for nearly two years.
According to Page Six, the invites for the wedding have already been sent out.
While the guest list remains undisclosed, Elon Musk, Kim Kardashian, singer Katy Perry, Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, among others, are likely to have been invited, reported News Nation.
Jeff Bezos and former journalist Lauren Sanchez got engaged in May 2023, four years after the Amazon founder ended his 25-year marriage to wife MacKenzie Scott and Sanchez’s split from her husband Patrick Whitesell.
With invites sent out, there has been a lot of speculations around who all have been invited to the Jeff Bezos -Lauren Sanchez wedding. From list of invitees to venue, date, LiveMint brings you the round-up.
Although Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's exact wedding date remains a secret, source have hinted that it will happen sometime this summer, possibly in June, reported New York Post.
The news of the couple's wedding comes months after the Blue Origin owner had shut off reports about him and Sanchez getting married in December last year in Colorado.
Jeff Bezos will reportedly tie the knot with Lauren Sanchez aboard their $500 million yacht in Venice, Italy, as per multiple media reports.
Here are the others, who might have scored an invite for the Amazin founder's wedding:
7. Elon Musk - He and Bezos have supported each other during the space race and vacationed together several times.
8. Leonardo DiCaprio. He is known to be close to Bezos and is often invited on the Koru.
9. Brooks Nader. The Sports Illustrated model has grown close with Bezos and Sanchez over the past two years and will likely receive an invite to the wedding.