Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' neighbour is seeking $200 million for an empty waterfront plot in the exclusive “Billionaire Bunker”, a manmade barrier island at Indian Creek, Miami, according to a Bloomberg report.

The unidentified seller has asked $200 million for the empty waterfront lot, which is adjacent to Bezos' property in South Florida, it added. This was first reported by the New York Post.

Broker Confident According to broker Ilya Reznik, who is overseeing the deal, the seller is “willing to negotiate” on price. “I’ve already had a couple of showings and obviously the buyer is going to be a billionaire,” Reznik told Bloomberg. She refused to identify the seller, the report added.

Reznik said the current owner drew pre-designs for a 25,000 square-feet (2,322.6 square meters) estate on the property that will be available to the buyer.

“I think $200 million is a big number but I’m confident that in the end the buyer will pay a little extra because Bezos is a neighbor. Those prices just didn’t exist before he came to Indian Creek,” Reznik added. She believes the property will set a record for the area, even if it doesn't fetch the $200 million demand, as buyers are expected to be drawn to being neighbours with Bezos.

The Amazon czar has three properties in Indian Creek, including two next door to the lot that’s now for sale. Bezos is expected to tear down those two properties and replace them with custom builds. His third property was bought in 2023 for $87 million, as per the report.

The Details The empty plot sized around 1.84 acre (0.74 hectare) is located at 9 Indian Creek Island Road. It was purchased for $27.5 million in 2018 by SMM Sunny Holding LLC, a Delaware company, as per records seen by Bloomberg.

Indian Creek is a man-made barrier island, accessible only via a single, heavily guarded bridge, as per the report. It has its own police force and has become a “symbol of wealth” in South Florida. The affluent neighbourhood boasts 40 lots, its own 18-hole golf course, and residents including actor Tom Brady, and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

Even outside Indian Creek, it’s becoming increasingly more expensive to own a luxury home in the region. In the third quarter, the median price for a luxury single-family home — the top 10 per cent of sales — in Miami Beach and nearby barrier islands was $23 million, a 16 per cent increase from the same period a year earlier, according to data from brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate and appraiser Miller Samuel Inc.