Jeff Bezos’s would-be wife Lauren Sanchez celebrates bachelorette party in Paris: Check exclusive details

Former news anchor Lauren Sanchez, 55, celebrated her bachelorette party in Paris on May 15 before marrying Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 61.

The relaxed, Paris-themed party was held at Lafayette’s and included 13 women. Guests included celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry and Eva Longoria, PEOPLE reported. Sanchez and Bezos both have children from their previous relationships.

"The atmosphere was very relaxed and very Parisian. It was a pre-wedding all-girl party for 13," the insider told the publication.

The women enjoyed espresso martinis and danced to the song “Earth, Wind and Fire”. The evening ended with a surprise vanilla meringue cake. Sanchez wore a white coat with gold buttons, Kardashian wore a bronze lace outfit, and Perry wore a pink dress.

Lauren Sanchez shared black and white rooftop photos on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt message about the strong women in her life who supported her in tough times.

“Forever starts with friendship, surrounded by the women who’ve lifted me up, illuminated my path in dark times, and shaped my heart along the way,” she wrote.

Singer Katy Perry replied, “Queen of all of our hearts.”

American actress Zoe Saldana wrote, “Congrats beautiful lady!!! Sending blessings your way!”

“I genuinely love what a girls girl you are! It's so refreshing to see women empowering others!” came from another user.

Sanchez later posted a picture of the evening’s menu on her Instagram Story.

According to PEOPLE, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is all set to marry Lauren Sanchez in June on their $500 million yacht, Koru. It will be held near Venice, Italy. Invitations have already been sent for the grand wedding, expected to include many celebrities.

The couple began dating in 2019 and got engaged in May 2023 during a trip to the South of France. After the proposal, Sanchez was seen happily showing off her large engagement ring.

They are “madly in love”, according to an insider. Recently, she wrote her first children’s book, The Fly Who Flew to Space.

Lauren Sanchez’s Space trip In March, Lauren Sánchez led an all-women Space trip that lasted 11 minutes. The capsule took six women more than 100km above Earth. They experienced zero-gravity weightlessness for a short time.

As they returned, cheers were heard inside the capsule. Jeff Bezos opened the door, and Sanchez came out first.

"I looked out of the window and we got to see the moon. Earth looked so quiet. It was quiet but really alive," she said.