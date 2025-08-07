Jeff Bezos stands still as Lauren Sánchez dances her heart out — Where’s his groove? Watch

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and media personality Lauren Sánchez were spotted continuing their honeymoon in Ibiza, Spain, on Tuesday, with the couple making an appearance at a local nightclub. While their presence was notable, it was their contrasting dance moves — or lack thereof — that drew attention.

In a video obtained by The Daily Mail, Sánchez is seen enthusiastically dancing, swaying her hips and flipping her hair on the crowded dance floor. Meanwhile, Bezos appeared much more reserved, standing in front of her with minimal movement, barely swaying to the music.

World tour honeymoon after star-studded Italian wedding The couple’s Ibiza visit follows a string of romantic getaways after their ultra-luxurious wedding in Venice, Italy, in late June. The couple tied the knot on June 27 in a black-tie ceremony on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore, surrounded by a high-profile guest list.

Among the celebrities in attendance were Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Usher, and Orlando Bloom. Other notable guests included Queen Rania of Jordan, Bill Gates and partner Paula Hurd, François-Henri Pinault, and renowned fashion designers such as Diane von Fürstenberg, Domenico Dolce, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Following the wedding, guests enjoyed a pajama-themed afterparty that reportedly lasted into the early morning hours.

From private romance to public pair Bezos and Sánchez began their relationship publicly in 2019, though the two had developed a connection while working together on various projects.

Bezos reportedly proposed in May 2023 during a vacation in the South of France. Sánchez later confirmed the engagement with public appearances wearing a noticeable diamond ring.