Jefferey Epstein's brother makes shocking revelation, says ‘Bubba’ not Bill Clinton; who is it?

In a massive new revelation, Jefferey Epstein's brother Mark Epstein claimed that the name “Bubba” referenced in a 2018 message between the brothers is not Bill Clinton, former US President.

The clarification followed after a controversy erupted when the Democrats released an email exchange from March 2018 between late sex offender Jefferey Epstein and his brother Mark.

“They were simply part of a humorous private exchange between two brothers and were never meant for public release or to be interpreted as serious remarks,” Mark Epstein wrote in an email to news outlet The Advocate.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the reference to ‘Bubba’ in this correspondence is not, in any way, a reference to former President Bill Clinton,” he said.

Ali Clark, a spokesperson for Mark Epstein, revealed in another email to The Advocate that Bubba is “a private individual who is not a public figure."

Mark also stated that attributing political motives to a nickname takes away the attention from “the serious questions that remain unanswered.”

Why is Bill Clinton's name being pulled up? The controversy began after the email revealed by the Democrats showed an exchange between the Epstein brothers.

In the email, Mark Epstein wrote to Jeffrey Epstein to “ask him if Putin has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba.”

This resulted in an intense online discussion about who ‘Bubba’ is, especially because it is the nickname of Bill Clinton, who allegedly had connections with the late sex offender.

The emails also contain several references to Donald Trump.

Clinton has acknowledged traveling on Epstein’s private jet but has said through a spokesperson that he had no knowledge of the late financier’s crimes. He also has never been accused of misconduct by Epstein’s known victims.

Bill Clinton's deputy chief of staff Angel Ureña posted on X Friday that the emails prove that the former president knew nothing.

“These emails prove Bill Clinton did nothing and knew nothing. The rest is noise meant to distract from election losses, backfiring shutdowns, and who knows what else,” Ureña said.

Pam Bondi orders federal investigation US Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Friday that she has ordered a top federal prosecutor to investigate Jeffery Epstein's links with Bill Clinton and other political foes of Donald Trump.

Bondi posted on X that she was assigning Manhattan US Attorney Jay Clayton to lead the probe.

Hours before Bondi’s announcement, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that he would ask her, the Justice Department and the FBI to investigate Epstein’s “involvement and relationship” with Clinton and others.

Donald Trump, calling the matter “the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans,” said the investigation should also include financial giant JPMorgan Chase, which provided banking services to Epstein, and “many other people and institutions.”