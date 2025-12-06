Jefferey Epstein files likely to be released this month — What's in the documents? Will new names surface? Explained

The Donald Trump administration is soon going to release the Jefferey Epstein files as a federal judge on Friday cleared the path towards making it happen.

This comes after the Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed a legislation that mandates the Justice Department to open up to the public on everything it has on the late sex offender, and it has to be done no later than December 19.

The federal judge on Friday gave the Justice Department the green signal to release transcripts of a grand jury investigation into Epstein’s abuse of underage girls in Florida, saying that the new legislation overrode the usual laws about grand jury secrecy.

While lot of material has been released on the case, including through litigation and by the Congress, it is expected that more new information will surface with the release of the new files.

Before the release of the Epstein files, here is everything you need to know about him and the case.

Who is Jeffery Epstein and what's the case against him? Jefferey Epstein was a millionaire money manager accused of sexually abusing minor girls and known for his close proximity to figures like Trump, former President Bill Clinton and the former British prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Police first began to investigate charges against him in 2005, with the FBI joining the probe. He was initially sentenced to 13 months in a jail work-release program in 2008. In 2019, during Trump’s first term, Manhattan federal prosecutors revived the case and charged Epstein with sex trafficking, alleging he sexually abused dozens of girls. He killed himself in jail a month after his arrest.

What's there in the Justice Department's Epstein files? The Justice Department's Epstein files could contain records related to the aborted Florida investigation, the Manhattan investigations, and everything else it did to probe the sex offender's dealings during the time.

This could mean the files may contain notes and reports written by FBI agents; transcripts of witness interviews, photos, videos and other evidence; Jefferey Epstein’s autopsy report; and some material that may already be public, such as flight logs and travel records.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act compells the department to release unclassified documents and materials related to the investigation, including files relating to immunity deals and internal communications about whom to charge or investigate.

What won't be released? Any material containing the victim’s personally identifiable information is not authorised to release under law.

The law allows the Justice Department to redact information that could lead to “a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy” if made public. Any material that depicts sexual abuse of children, or images of death, physical abuse, or injury is also barred.

When will the Epstein files be released? The new legislation, Epstein Files Transparency Act, requires the administration to make the documents searchable and downloadable by the public no later than December 19.

However, the Justice Department can legally withhold files that it says could harm any active investigation, if they’re found to be classified or if they pertain to national defense or foreign policy.

Attorney General Pam Bondi had last week ordered a probe into people who knew Epstein and some of Trump’s political foes, including Clinton.

What about the Jefferey Epstein client list? Epstein's so-called “client list” — a purported collection of his famous associates — has been the white whale of Epstein sleuths, skeptics and conspiracy theorists alike.

Even Bondi got in on the act, telling Fox News in February that the “client list” was “sitting on my desk right now to review.”

The only problem: the Justice Department concluded it doesn't exist, issuing a letter in July saying that its review of Epstein-related records had revealed no incriminating “client list.”