Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell may testify to help DOJ uncover truth amid Trump’s push for transparency

The US Department of Justice is seeking to interview Ghislaine Maxwell, the former associate of Jeffrey Epstein who is serving a 20-year sentence for aiding his sexual abuse of underage girls. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed the development on Tuesday (July 22), signaling a potential new phase in the long-running Epstein investigation.

“If Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say,” Blanche said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. He added, “President Donald Trump has told us to release all credible evidence.”

DOJ under pressure to act The move comes amid intensifying criticism of Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has been accused of not disclosing enough about the Epstein investigation following his death in 2019, officially ruled a suicide. Bondi filed a court request on July 18 to release grand jury evidence related to the case.

“The American people deserve the full truth about how Epstein was able to abuse so many girls for so long,” said Rep. Tim Burchett, a longtime critic of the DOJ’s handling of the matter. “This deposition will help the American people understand how Jeffrey Epstein was able to carry out his evil actions without being brought to justice.”

Trump faces political fallout The Epstein case has resurfaced as a political issue for President Trump, whose administration previously promised “bombshell revelations” before declaring the matter closed. Trump’s base has continued to pressure the DOJ to release more information, including the names of Epstein’s alleged clients — a list Attorney General Bondi insists “does not exist.”

Despite a DOJ memo earlier this month stating there was “no evidence to charge anyone else,” Blanche’s public remarks suggest that prosecutors are willing to revisit the matter. “The Justice Department does not shy away from uncomfortable truths, nor from the responsibility to pursue justice wherever the facts may lead,” he said.

Maxwell lawyer confirms ongoing talks A lawyer for Maxwell, David Oscar Markus, confirmed that discussions with the government are ongoing. “I can confirm that we are in discussions with the government and that Ghislaine will always testify truthfully,” Markus said. “We are grateful to President Trump for his commitment to uncovering the truth in this case.”

Maxwell, now 63, was convicted in 2021 and is serving her sentence at a federal facility in Tallahassee, Florida. She is scheduled for release in 2037.

Judges demand justification for record release Judges Paul Engelmayer and Richard Berman, who are reviewing the DOJ’s request to release grand jury transcripts, said on Tuesday the department had not yet provided enough information to warrant making the records public.

They gave prosecutors until July 29 to justify the request and outline what information had already been disclosed. Epstein’s victims and Maxwell herself have until August 5 to submit their views on whether the records should be released.

Epstein case Epstein’s 2019 death in a New York jail, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, has continued to generate suspicion and outrage. The DOJ’s July 7 memo reaffirmed the official ruling of suicide, but failed to quell criticism from Congress and the public.

