Jeffrey Epstein death investigation: Former prison guard Tova Noel to testify before House Oversight Committee

A former prison guard who was on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein died in a New York prison cell in August 2019, is set to appear on Monday (May 18) before the House Oversight Committee as lawmakers continue examining the federal government’s handling of the case.

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Tova Noel, who worked at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, will testify in a closed-door deposition regarding the events surrounding Epstein’s death.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender and financier with ties to powerful political and business figures, was found dead in his prison cell on August 10, 2019. New York City’s medical examiner ruled the death a suicide, though questions surrounding the circumstances have continued to fuel public speculation and conspiracy theories.

Noel says she may have been last person to see Epstein alive According to previous sworn testimony, Noel said she believed she was likely the last person to see Epstein alive before his death.

She told federal investigators that she saw Epstein at or after 10 p.m. on the night before he was discovered unresponsive the following morning.

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Noel also testified that she was present when Epstein’s body was found around 6:30 a.m.

She said fellow officer Michael Thomas attempted CPR after Epstein was discovered in his cell.

Prison guards previously faced charges Noel and Thomas were the two officers assigned to monitor Epstein the night he died.

Federal prosecutors charged both officers in 2019 with falsifying prison records by claiming they had conducted mandatory inmate checks when investigators said the checks had not actually been completed.

Epstein was housed in the prison’s Special Housing Unit, where guards were required to check on inmates every 30 minutes.

Authorities alleged the officers spent parts of the night sleeping and browsing the internet instead of monitoring prisoners.

The charges against Noel and Thomas were later dropped in 2021 after both agreed to cooperate with federal investigators and complete community service.

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Both officers were fired from their jobs.

DOJ report found “serious failures” The United States Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General released a report in 2023 examining Epstein’s death.

The report found: “numerous and serious failures by MCC New York staff constituting misconduct and dereliction of their duties.”

Investigators also reviewed Noel’s internet activity from the morning Epstein died.

According to Justice Department documents, Noel conducted Google searches including: “latest on Epstein in jail” less than an hour before Epstein was found dead.

When questioned about the searches in a 2021 sworn statement, Noel responded: “I don’t remember doing that.”

Epstein investigation The House Oversight Committee’s investigation includes testimony from several high-profile figures linked to Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

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Lawmakers have already heard testimony from Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Howard Lutnick, and Les Wexner.