Jeffrey Epstein file theories boosted Donald Trump — Now an unsatisfied MAGA wants answers | What we know so far

Mike Johnson, speaker of the House, called for the justice department to make public documents related to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, breaking with Donald Trump over an issue that has roiled the president’s rightwing base.

Days after backing Pam Bondi on the ‘unsatisfactory’ release of Epstein files, US President Donald trump has now addressed the mounting pressure from MAGA and sought that the Attorney General release “whatever she thinks is credible.”

After a six-month honeymoon in which a fractious Republican Party has remained mostly united by unblinking allegiance to the president, there are now signs of a potential fraying of Trump’s political coalition.

The Cause – Jeffery Epstein Files

Mike Johnson Joins The Chorus “It’s a very delicate subject, but we should put everything out there and let the people decide it,” Johnson told Benny Johnson, a rightwing podcaster, in an interview released on Tuesday.

“I agree with the sentiment that we need to put it out there.”

Referring to a comment Bondi made to Fox News this year that Epstein’s client list was “sitting on my desk right now to review”, Johnson said: “She needs to come forward and explain that to everybody.

“We need the DoJ focusing on the major priorities. So let’s get this thing resolved,” the speaker added.

Elon Musk: Once a Dissenter Donald Trump's former DOGE chief and buddy, Elon Musk, during a much public fallout had posted on X (formerly Twitter) that US president Donald Trump was named in the FBI files concerning the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

A day later, Musk deleted the post. However, in July, the Tesla chief formalised his ‘break-up’ with Donald Trump by launching the America Party and calling on Trump to release the Epstein files, as he had pledged.

“Seriously. He said ‘Epstein’ half a dozen times while telling everyone to stop talking about Epstein. Just release the files as promised,” Musk said in a reply to a post on social media platform X.

MAGA Divided Over Epstein Files – Is There a Cover-Up? Elon Musk's post on X had signaled a loud, public crack in the president’s support system.

That crack has become a chasm in recent days after the administration suddenly reversed course on its longstanding promises to reveal previously unknown details of the investigation into Epstein, who was awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges before his death in 2019.

The remaining files, administration officials suggested, included a “client list” that many involved in the case insist never existed. Suddenly, some of Trump’s most ardent and outspoken supporters declared that they smelled a cover-up, even if they did not agree on who was involved or why.

Last week, the justice department announced that his death was a suicide and that, despite conspiracy theories to the contrary, there was no list of his clients to be made public nor would there be further disclosures about the case.

Conservative allies of the president have since criticized him and the attorney general, Pam Bondi, for what they see as opaque handling of a case that Trump campaigned on getting to the bottom of.

Trump Tells Maga ‘Move On’ “I don’t understand what the interest or what the fascination is,” Trump told reporters Tuesday.

Trump repeated his claim that the Epstein files were “made up” by his Democratic predecessors in the White House — even though he said multiple times during the election campaign that he would “probably” release them.

“She’s handled it very well, and it’s going to be up to her,” Trump said. “Whatever she thinks is credible, she should release.”