President Donald Trump’s Justice Department on Thursday unveiled Jeffrey Epstein's address book, featuring a range of celebrities and politicians. However, the Justice Department clarified that the list is is ‘not a client list’ but a contact list.

The names that were revealed in the list include Michael Jackson, actor Alec Baldwin, Mick Jagger, Naomi Campbell, Courtney Love and Robert F. Kennedy Jr's mother Ethel Kennedy. Though the names were revealed in the files, Justice Department withheld their addresses and contact information.

What Jeffrey Epstein files reveal?

Despite teasing Fox News about big revealation, the first wave of Jeffrey Epstein files posted on the Justice Department website have largely been circulating in the public domain for years.

Attorney General Pam Bondi in her Fox News appearance Wednesday said that “Breaking news right now, you’re going to see some Epstein information released.” The Justice Department said it was making the documents public to show its commitment to transparency. The papers didn't include any new bombshells about the sex trafficking case that has been a favorite subject of conspiracy theorists.

The small batch of documents included a copies of flight logs from Epstein’s private plane, which have long been available in multiple court cases, and a heavily redacted photocopy of an address book purportedly compiled by Epstein and his longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell, which has been cited in media accounts for many years.