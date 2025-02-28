Jeffrey Epstein files released: The US Department of Justice on Thursday released additional government data convicted sex offender and late financier, Jeffrey Epstein, with Attorney General Pam Bondi saying that the move was aimed at building transparency under the Donald Trump government.

The latest files contain copies of flight logs from his private planes. The set of documents released by the government on Thursday also contains an “edited” photocopy of an address book allegedly compiled by Epstein and his longtime ally Ghislaine Maxwell.

The first phase of the documents also reveal his address book, which contains names of several high-profile celebrities like Michael Jackson, actor Alec Baldwin, Mick Jagger, Naomi Campbell, Courtney Love and Robert F. Kennedy Jr's mother Ethel Kennedy.

Jeffrey Epstein has always been a topic of interest for social media users, given the nature of his crimes and the high-profile individuals that are involved in the case.

However, Thurday's Jeffrey Epstein file release has sparked an outrage on social media, with users pointing out the “redacted” text that was handed out publicly.

Here is how social media reacted to the release of Jeffrey Epstein files: “Epstein files RELEASED and they've been completely redacted by Kash Patel's FBI. #EpsteinList. This cannot be redacted,” one user pointed out.

Another user called the move by the Trump government a “PR stunt” and one of the “craziest scams”.

“The “Phase 1” Epstein binders are filled with heavily redacted versions of information that’s been publicly available for five years. This entire PR stunt is one of the craziest scams I’ve ever seen. What a disaster,” the user @sovereignbrah said.

“You’re never going to believe this. The “Epstein files” are MORE redacted than what’s already publicly available. This is a massive massive scam by the Trump admin. I don’t trust them. I don’t trust anyone trying to make excuses for them,” another user said, posting one of the edited pages of a copy of the files.

“I hope the Epstein files are less redacted than the released probable cause the FBI gave to a Federal Judge to raid me. I’m not hopeful,” one more X user said on the social media platform.

A user named @EdKrassen slammed the Donald Trump government, sharing screenshots of the FBI website and saying that everything was available under the Joe Biden administration.

“No, the FBI didn't release any Epstein Files publicly. Everything listed below was already available under the Biden Administration. What is the Trump administration hiding? Dump it all publicly. What's taking so long? Why are they so scared,” he said.