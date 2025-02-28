Jeffrey Epstein Files: FBI withholding the documents from AG Pam Bondi?

Jeffrey Epstein Files: The documents which contain flight logs and ‘a lot of names’ related to Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier accused of sex trafficking, have reportedly been withheld by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

A letter purportedly written by Attorney General Pam Bondi to the newly sworn-in FBI Director Kash Patel has been doing rounds on social media.

According to the letter, Bondi will release the Jeffrey Epstein files at 8 AM on 28 February and directs Patel to conduct an immediate investigation into why her order to the FBI was not followed.

Here's the full text of the letter:



Office of the Attorney General Washington, D.C. 20530

February 27, 2025

Dear Director Patel,

Before you came into office, I requested the full and complete files related to Jeffrey Epstein. In response to this request, I received approximately 200 pages of documents, which consisted primarily of flight logs, Epstein’s list of contacts, and a list of victims’ names and phone numbers.

I repeatedly questioned whether this was the full set of documents responsive to my request and was repeatedly assured by the FBI that we had received the full set of documents. Late yesterday, I learned from a source that the FBI Field Office in New York was in possession of thousands of pages of documents related to the investigation and indictment of Epstein. Despite my repeated requests, the FBI never disclosed the existence of these files. When you and I spoke yesterday, you were just as surprised as I was to learn this new information.

By 8:00 a.m. tomorrow, February 28, the FBI will deliver the full and complete Epstein files to my office, including all records, documents, audio and video recordings, and materials related to Jeffrey Epstein and his clients, regardless of how such information was obtained. There will be no withholdings or limitations to my or your access. The Department of Justice will ensure that any public disclosure of these files will be done in a manner to protect the privacy of victims and in accordance with law, as I have done my entire career as a prosecutor.

I am also directing you to conduct an immediate investigation into why my order to the FBI was not followed. You will deliver to me a comprehensive report of your findings and proposed personnel action within 14 days.

I appreciate your immediate attention to this important matter. I know that we are both committed to transparency for the American people, and I look forward to continuing to work with you to serve our President and our country.

Sincerely,

Pamela Bondi

Attorney General

Mint could not independently verify the authenticity of the purported letter.

Bondi had earlier said that she would release the much-debated sensitive files on Thursday (27 February). "I think tomorrow ... you're going to see some Epstein information being released by my office," Bondi told Fox News on Wednesday.

She said her department was working on protecting the personal information of over 250 victims connected to Epstein, who took his own life in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.