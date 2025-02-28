Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Despite Attorney General Pam Bondi and Fox New teasing a major revelation, the first wave of Jeffrey Epstein files on the Justice Department website revealed little new information and most of them had been circulating in the public domain for years.
The 100-pages document include a series flight logs from the politically-connected sex offender’s private jet, plus a partly-redacted “contacts list.”
