Donald Trump to Elon Musk: List of key names in US DOJ's Epstein Files

Jeffrey Epstein files: The US Department of Justice (DOJ) released on 30 January the latest tranche of documents related to the late financier and sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

In what is considered the largest batch of files to date, the documents contain over three million pages, 180,000 images, and 2,000 videos, taking the total production to nearly 3.5 million pages. DOJ said in a statement that it released these in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law by US President Donald Trump on 19 November 2025.

According to the DOJ release analysed by LiveMint, the documents released on 30 January marked the end of a comprehensive document identification and review process, aimed at ensuring transparency to the American people and compliance with the Act.

Americans pressured the government to release all Epstein files. The Justice Department published millions of documents, drawing intense public focus, because they referenced several household names, including Trump, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, tech billionaire Elon Musk, and others.

Authorities stressed that being named does not imply any wrongdoing, and many of those mentioned have denied any misconduct.

Here's a list of people mentioned in the Epstein files: 1. Donald Trump: Trump, who ordered the release of these documents, claimed that he had a fallout with Epstein nearly two decades ago. Since the DOJ released the Epstein files, Trump's name has appeared hundreds of times, often in unverified tips received by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that lack supporting evidence. Further, the files also contain several allegations of sexual abuse levelled against Trump, Epstein, and other high-profile figures, BBC reported.

Trump has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, adding that he has not been accused of any crimes by Epstein's victims. Earlier this week, Trump spoke to reporters at the White House and said that he thought it was "really time for the country to get on to something else". He added, "Nothing came out about me."

2. Elon Musk: Musk's email correspondence with Epstein has also been released in the latest tranche of documents. Some of these were related to his travel plans, which Epstein was apparently arranging. In an email dated 25 November 2012, Musk asked Epstein: "What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?"

In another email dated 25 December 2012, Musk asked Epstein: "Do you have any parties planned? I've been working to the edge of sanity this year, and so, once my kids head home after Christmas, I really want to hit the party scene in St Barts or elsewhere and let loose. The invitation is much appreciated, but a peaceful island experience is the opposite of what I'm looking for."

Responding to the mention of his name in Epstein files, Musk, in a post on X, acknowledged that the emails were to "smear my name"; however, he added that he was more concerned about the prosecution of "those who committed serious crimes with Epstein".

3. Bill Gates: According to the emails released, Epstein drafted notes to and about Gates in 2013, hinting that he (Gates) engaged in extramarital sex. In an email, Epstein reportedly wrote that he helped Gates in acquiring drugs "in order to deal with the consequences of sex with Russian girls," and added that he facilitated rendezvous for the Microsoft founder with married women.

Responding to the allegations against Gates, a representative for him called the accusations “absolutely absurd and completely false.”

4. Howard Lutnick: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick reportedly planned a visit to Epstein's island, Little Saint James, with his family, according to the emails released. In one of the emails dated December 2012, Lutnick's wife, Allison, wrote to Epstein's assistant ahead of the visit and said, "We are looking forward to visiting you", and "We would love to join you for lunch".

According to a BBC report, the US Commerce Department said that "Secretary Lutnick had limited interactions with Mr Epstein in the presence of his wife and has never been accused of wrongdoing".

5. Bill Clinton: In the first release shared by the DOJ, several images featuring former US President Clinton, which included a picture of him swimming in a pool, and another image with him lying on his back with his hands behind his head in what appears to be a hot tub. According to the BBC, Clinton was photographed with the sex offender several times between the 1990s and the early 2000s.

Responding to the accusations, a spokesperson for Clinton, in a social media post, said, "They can release as many grainy 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn't about Bill Clinton. Never has, never will be."

Other prominent names 1. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor: Former Prince, British Royal Family

2. Richard Branson: Virgin Group CEO

3. Sarah Ferguson: Ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

4. Lord Mandelson: Former Labour Party politician

5. Steve Bannon: Former Trump Top advisor

6. Sergey Brin: Google's Co-Founder

7. Ehud Barak: Former Israeli Prime Minister

8. Noam Chomsky: American Professor

9. Ariane de Rothschild: CEO of Edmond de Rothschild Group

10. Larry Summers: Former Treasury Secretary of US President Bill Clinton

Jeffrey Epstein case In 2006, the parents of a 14-year-old girl accused the late wealthy financier Epstein of allegedly molesting their daughter at his Florida residence. Many other underage girls accused Epstein of paying them to perform sexual acts with him. Epstein was arrested in 2019 and died in his cell while awaiting a trial.

Reports suggest that several wealthy people have had contacts with Epstein, with some accused of wrongdoing. Epstein's associate and one-time girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, used to recruit and manage his stable of victims, according to media reports.