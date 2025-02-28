Jeffrey Epstein Files ‘Phase 1’: 100-page document to reveal ‘Lolita Express’ flight logs, client list? What to expect?

Jeffrey Epstein Files: The US Department of Justice will release the millionaire financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s personal address book today. According to The New York Post quoting people in the know, the Jeffery Epstein Files is a “100-page document”, including a list of contacts.

The millionaire financier, who socialised with royalty and celebrities, was accused of running a large network of underage girls for sex. While awaiting trial, he killed himself in his jail cell in 2019.

The forthcoming release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, anticipated with great fervour by sleuths and enthusiasts alike, may ultimately prove to be a "disappointment" to those eagerly awaiting bombshell revelations about Epstein's connections to prominent political and business leaders.

The New York Post suggests that the unveiling of these documents, while significant, might not yield the explosive new evidence many have been hoping for.

Donald Trump, Bill Gates, Leonardi Di Caprio, Prince Andrew, David Copperfield, Stephen Hawking, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Naomi Campbell, Michael Jackson, were among the names included in court documents published that were earlier published.

Being named in these documents does not indicate any wrongdoing related to Epstein or anyone else. The earlier released list included many of Epstein’s accusers and alleged victims, as well as people with only tangential connections to Epstein who were pulled into the lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell.

Epstein was known to entertain famous people on his island, Little St. James, in the US Virgin Islands. He would often fly people to the island on his private jet, leaving a written record of who travelled there.

According to the NYP, a client list is not included in the initial release, which was compiled into binders describing the disclosure as “phase one” of the Epstein files.

The news report hinted that Attorney General Pam Bondi intends to release more Epstein documents eventually, citing the binder’s name suggests that may be the plan.