Epstein files: New Department of Justice photos show convicted sex offender half dressed, with young child in room

New photos released by the United States Department of Justice (US DoJ / Justice Dept) in the Epstein files case, reportedly show the late convicted sex offender in a state of undress, with what appears to be a very young child in room.

These photos are part of the heavily redacted files released by the US Justice Department late on 18 December (Friday) and are related to the investigation into the crimes of the late convict and financier.

The Donald Trump administration has come under heavy criticism for releasing only a partial tranche of the so-called “Epstein Files”, with much of the information and documents redacted. The reason given for the black spaces was that the authorities are conducting extensive review of the materials and need to protect Epstein's victims.

Photos show Jeffrey Epstein half dressed, with child in room Among the copious documents released by the US DoJ in relation to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, are two photos which show the notorious sex offender, half dressed in a room, with what appears to be a small child seated nearby.

View full Image Epstein files: One of the released photos shows an undressed Jeffrey Epstein smiling at the photographer, in a room, with what appears to be a small child seated nearby. ( US Department of Justice )

View full Image Epstein files: A second photo of the same room, which shows a half dressed Jeffrey Epstein in a room, with what appears to be a small child seated nearby. ( US Justice Department )