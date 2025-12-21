Epstein files: New Department of Justice photos show convicted sex offender half dressed, with young child in room

New photos released by the United States Department of Justice (US DoJ / Justice Dept) in the Epstein files case, reportedly show the late convicted sex offender in a state of undress, with what appears to be a very young child in room.

These photos are part of the heavily redacted files released by the US Justice Department late on 18 December (Friday) and are related to the investigation into the crimes of the late convict and financier.

The Donald Trump administration has come under heavy criticism for releasing only a partial tranche of the so-called “Epstein Files”, with much of the information and documents redacted. The reason given for the black spaces was that the authorities are conducting extensive review of the materials and need to protect Epstein's victims.

Photos show Jeffrey Epstein half dressed, with child in room Among the copious documents released by the US DoJ in relation to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, are two photos which show the notorious sex offender, half dressed in a room, with what appears to be a small child seated nearby.

Epstein files: One of the released photos shows an undressed Jeffrey Epstein smiling at the photographer, in a room, with what appears to be a small child seated nearby.

Epstein files: A second photo of the same room, which shows a half dressed Jeffrey Epstein in a room, with what appears to be a small child seated nearby.

Epstein files controversy: What we know so far The releases so far have been heavy on images of Epstein’s homes in New York City and the US Virgin Islands, with some photos of politicians such as current US President Donald Trump, former US President Bill Clinton, and UK's Prince Andrew, besides personalities including Bill Gates, Michael Jackson, and Woody Allen, among others.

The material also includes court records and evidence from the legal case against Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence on sex trafficking charges.

The documents also included pictures, phone records and notes from investigations into notorious sex offender, revealing new details about the late financier’s relationships with prominent business leaders and politicians.

The Justice Department has said it will release more files in the coming weeks, as the volume of material was too extensive to process by the Friday deadline set by Congress, sparking rebukes from many Democrats.

Allegation of a high-level cover-up by the Trump administration have continued, after as many as 16 files previously released on 18 December, “disappeared” from the department’s public webpage, AP reported.

Among these was ‘File 468’ which showed Donald Trump. Defending itself, the DoJ said: “Photos and other materials will continue being reviewed and redacted consistent with the law in an abundance of caution as we receive additional information.”