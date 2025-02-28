Jeffrey Epstein Files out: Donald Trump’s name in flight log; what does it reveal?

US President Donald Trump's name has appeared in the list of Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs, as part of the ‘First Phase of the Declassified Epstein Files’ released by Attorney General Pam Bondi on February 27.

Epstein was accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls in the early 2000s, but wound up serving just 13 months in jail. He was indicted on federal charges in New York in 2019, more than a decade after he secretly struck a deal with federal prosecutors in Florida to dispose of similar charges of sex trafficking.

Advertisement

Also Read | Jeffrey Epstein Files features BIG names but fails to surprise: 5 things to know

Donald Trump's name in Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs Although the information in the document is somewhat unclear, Trump's name appears multiple times. It was seen that on October 11, 1993, Trump boarded a flight from Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) to Joacaba (JCB). A few days later, he took another flight from PBI to JCB.

Then on May 15, 1994, he flew from Palm Beach International Airport (PCB) to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), accompanied by his wife at the time, Marla Maples, their daughter Tiffany Trump, and a nanny, the document on Page 27 showed. On the same day, he boarded another flight from DCA to Teterboro Airport (TEB). According to the document, in all the four flights, the name of Jeffrey Epstein (JE) is also mentioned.

Advertisement

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday released government documents related to wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, but the first wave of files posted on the Justice Department website have largely been circulating in the public domain for years and didn't include any new bombshells about the sex trafficking case that has been a favorite subject of conspiracy theorists.

Donald Trump's had appeared in court doc As part of the 2015 defamation lawsuit brought against Ghislaine Maxwell by Virginia Giuffre, a United States judge ordered that the court documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein case be unsealed and names of his associates be made public.

Virginia Giuffre had accused Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell of trafficking her when she was a minor, alleging they forced her to have sex with individuals within Epstein’s circle.

Advertisement

A list of high-profile individuals were made public in January 2024 which included names like Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, actor Leonardo DiCaprio, physicist Stephen Hawking, former First Lady Hillary Clinton, magician David Copperfield, and pop icon Michael Jackson, among others.