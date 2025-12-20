Jeffrey Epstein files related to sex trafficking investigation released by Justice Department

The US Justice Department on Friday (December 19) released more than 300,000 pages of files related to the sex-trafficking cases of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The release came after Congress passed bipartisan legislation last month mandating transparency in the cases.

The trove includes documents from the DOJ, FBI, the Southern District of New York, and other federal entities. Some material has been redacted, with explanations provided for sensitive information.

Epstein Files Transparency Act drives release The records were published under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a law that imposes a 30-day deadline for the DOJ to release unclassified materials.

The law allows the DOJ to withhold information that could compromise ongoing investigations, court proceedings, national security, or foreign policy. President Donald Trump signed the bill into law on November 19, setting the statutory deadline for December 19.

Expected revelations on Epstein’s connections The released files are expected to provide insight into Epstein’s relationships with high-profile business executives, celebrities, and politicians, including President Donald Trump.

Trump, who was once a close associate of Epstein in Palm Beach and New York social circles during the 1990s, had resisted the release for months. While he severed ties with Epstein years before the financier’s 2019 arrest and is not accused of wrongdoing, the matter carries significant political sensitivity.

Trump’s political maneuvering Despite promising to release all files during his 2024 campaign, Trump previously dismissed calls for transparency as a “Democrat hoax.”

In July, Trump’s DOJ and FBI issued a memo stating there was “no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions” and that no “client list” existed.

Following pressure from Congress, including members of his own party, Trump ultimately signed the law requiring the disclosure of the records.

Ghislaine Maxwell convicted, Epstein deceased Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, is the only person convicted in connection with his crimes. She is serving a 20-year prison sentence for recruiting underage girls for Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges; his death was ruled a suicide.