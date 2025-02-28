Jeffrey Epstein files released: FBI Director Kash Patel says ‘there will be no cover-ups, no missing documents’

Director of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Kash Patel has appreciated the agency for revealing crucial details regarding convicted sex offender and late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In a post on X, Patel assured Americans that the FBI will continue to reveal hidden records.

“The FBI is entering a new era—one that will be defined by integrity, accountability, and the unwavering pursuit of justice. There will be no cover-ups, no missing documents, and no stone left unturned — and anyone from the prior or current Bureau who undermines this will be swiftly pursued,” Patel wrote.

“If there are gaps, we will find them. If records have been hidden, we will uncover them. And we will bring everything we find to the DOJ to be fully assessed and transparently disseminated to the American people as it should be. The oath we take is to the Constitution, and under my leadership, that promise will be upheld without compromise,” he added.

Latest revelation of Epstein Files On Thursday, the US Department of Justice released additional government data on Jeffrey Epstein. Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed the information was revealed to build transparency under the Donald Trump administration.

The Jeffrey Epstein Files, comprised of flight logs and personal contacts of the sex offender, have been allegedly “edited” for public release, social media users have claimed.

The documents revealed on Thursday consisted of an “edited” photocopy of an address book allegedly compiled by Epstein and his ally Ghislaine Maxwell, serving 20 years over sex trafficking charges.

What did the first set of documents reveal? The first set of documents revealed Epstein's address book, which included names of several celebrities such as Michael Jackson, Alec Baldwin, Mick Jagger, Naomi Campbell, Courtney Love and Robert F. Kennedy Jr's mother Ethel Kennedy.

