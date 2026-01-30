Epstein Files release LIVE: 3 million pages of 'commercial pornography' made public, US deputy gen says 'didn't protect

Epstein Files release LIVE: US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, on Friday said the Department of Justice is producing more than 3 million pages, including 2000 videos and 180,000 images related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Blanche said the files include large quantities of commercial pornography and images seized from Epstein's devices.
He said Friday's release marks the end of the review process.
Epstein Files release LIVE: Blanche said there have been extensive redactions in photos and videos to for personal identification purposes.
