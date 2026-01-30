Subscribe

Epstein Files release LIVE: 3 million pages of 'commercial pornography' made public, US deputy gen says 'didn't protect

Epstein Files release LIVE: US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the government is releasing over 3 million pages, including 2000 videos and 180,000 images related to convicted to the sex offender. He claimed the Justice Department ‘did not protect Trump’

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated30 Jan 2026, 10:08:22 PM IST
US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche speaks during a press conference at the US Department of justice on January 30, 2026 in Washington, DC. The US Justice Department is releasing more than three million pages from the Epstein files on Friday along with photos and videos, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced. (Photo by Alex WROBLEWSKI / AFP)
Blanche said the files include large quantities of commercial pornography and images seized from Epstein's devices.

He said Friday's release marks the end of the review process.

30 Jan 2026, 10:08:16 PM IST

Epstein Files release LIVE: Were all the photos and videos shot by Epstein?

Epstein Files release LIVE: Blanche said that the 2,000 videos and 180,000 images are not just taken by Epstein. He said some of those are commercial pornography, however, some do appear to be photos and videos taken by Epstein and others around him, reported BBC

30 Jan 2026, 10:06:41 PM IST

Epstein Files release LIVE: ‘Extensive redactions…’ says Blanche

Epstein Files release LIVE: Blanche said there have been extensive redactions in photos and videos to for personal identification purposes.

30 Jan 2026, 09:59:23 PM IST

Epstein Files release LIVE: End of review process?

30 Jan 2026, 09:59:23 PM IST

Epstein Files release LIVE: 3 million pages, 2000+ videos – US Attorney General shares update

