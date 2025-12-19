Jeffrey Epstein files: Trump's Justice Department faces December 20 deadline to release investigation documents

US President Donald Trump’s Justice Department is facing a Friday (December 20) deadline for the Epstein files release, after Congress passed a law last month mandating the disclosure of documents tied to investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The push for the Epstein files release followed months of growing dissent among Trump’s own supporters, many of whom accused the administration of withholding sensitive information linked to Epstein’s powerful associates.

What the law requires — and allows While the law compels disclosure, it does not require the Justice Department to release all unclassified records. It allows officials to withhold material that could compromise active investigations or reveal personal information about Epstein’s victims.

It remains unclear how — or exactly when — the Justice Department will make the files public on Friday.

Trump’s reversal and GOP tensions Trump initially urged Republicans, who control both chambers of Congress, to oppose the disclosure law, arguing it could set a dangerous precedent by forcing the release of sensitive internal investigative material.

He publicly reversed course just before the vote. Trump ultimately signed the legislation into law.

Epstein’s death, ruled suicide Many Trump voters have long accused the administration of covering up Epstein’s ties to influential figures and obscuring details surrounding his 2019 death in a Manhattan jail, where he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving underage girls.

Although Epstein’s death was ruled a suicide, the circumstances have fuelled years of conspiracy theories — a factor that has intensified demands for a full Epstein files release.

Democrats release Epstein photos Amid the controversy, Democrats on the House Oversight released another batch of photographs from Epstein’s island and estate. More than 60 images were made public without additional context.

Trump, Epstein and investigations Trump was once socially acquainted with Epstein before a falling out in the mid-2000s, prior to Epstein’s first conviction in 2008. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and says he was unaware of Epstein’s criminal conduct.

After Democrats released emails and photos tied to Epstein, Trump ordered the Justice Department to investigate Epstein’s links to former Democratic President Bill Clinton and JPMorgan Chase.