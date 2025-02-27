Jeffrey Epstein Files, that include his flight logs, details of his high-profile associates, and information on over 250 victims in the sex trafficking case, will be released today, February 27, potentially revealing names of the Wall Street titans, royalty and celebrities who socialised with the sex offender.

As the world awaits the release of the Jeffrey Epstein Files, we look back to January 2024, when court documents revealed dozens of prominent names, including Donald Trump, linked to the US financier.

The key detail about this list is that the names do not imply any accusations or allegations against them in the Jeffrey Epstein case. Donald Trump named in court doc As part of the 2015 defamation lawsuit brought against Ghislaine Maxwell by Virginia Giuffre, a United States judge ordered that the court documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein case be unsealed and names of his associates be made public.

Virginia Guiffre had accused Jeffrey Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell of trafficking her when she was a minor. She accused the two for forcing her to have sex with people in Epstein's orbit.

One of the list of high-profile names, which was released in January 2024, named US President Donald Trump, former president Bill Clinton, actor Leonardo DiCaprio, physicist Stephen Hawking, former First Lady Hillary Clinton, magician David Copperfield, ‘King of Pop’ Michael Jackson and many more.

What does the doc say about Donald Trump? Donald Trump is mentioned in the documents but not as an accused.

In the document, Johanna Sjoberg, who also had accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse, mentioned that she was taken to one of Donald Trump's casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey when the plane had to land there due to a storm.

“Great, we’ll call up Trump,” Johanna Sjoberg recalled Jeffrey Epstein as saying.

Why are Jeffrey Epstein Files being released now? Few days after taking oath as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump signed an executive order entitled ‘Declassification of Records’ that includes assassination of John F Kennedy, Jeffrey Epstein, and UFOs.