Jeffrey Epstein files with client list to be out on Feb 27, says Pam Bondi: ‘Lot of names, it’s pretty sick’

Jeffrey Epstein files containing “a lot of names” will likely be released on February 27, United States Attorney General Pam Bondi has confirmed in an interview. Pam Bondi also cited the personal information of more than 250 victims as the reason for not releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files earlier.

“You're gonna see some Epstein information being released by my office. There are over 250 victims, this will make you sick, we have to make sure that their identity and personal information is protected,” Pam Bondi said.

When asked what the Jeffrey Epstein files could reveal, the US attorney general said, “What you are going to see is a lot of flight logs, a lot of names and a lot of information…it's pretty sick what that man did.”

With the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, some high-profile and powerful names linked to the sex trafficker may become public, implicating them in sex crimes linked to the late offender.

Few days after taking oath as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump signed an executive order entitled ‘Declassification of Records’ that includes assassination of John F Kennedy, Jeffrey Epstein, and UFOs.

But delay in release of Jeffrey Epstein files raised questions from Republican politicians.

The Jeffrey Epstein files The Jeffrey Epstein client list is a speculative document that allegedly contains the names of high-profile individuals, including powerful figures in politics, business, entertainment, and royalty, who were associated with Jeffrey Epstein.

In an unsealed court document, several names were made public that included US presidents Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, former US first lady Hillary Clinton, renowned theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, and Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Meanwhile, there were speculation that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was deleting some files linked to the Jeffrey Epstein case, fueling concerns about the systematic removal of some influential names.

