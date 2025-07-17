Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-lawyer denies existence of client list, says no Trump misconduct

Alan Dershowitz, a former attorney for Jeffrey Epstein, has pushed back against a wave of conspiracy theories surrounding the late financier, asserting that there is no "client list" and no evidence implicating President Donald Trump in any misconduct.

“No Epstein client list exists” In a Wall Street Journal opinion piece, Dershowitz wrote: “Epstein never created a ‘client list.’ The FBI interviewed alleged victims who named several ‘clients.’ These names have been redacted.”

He emphasised that these allegations remain unproven: “We don’t know whether the accusations are true,” he wrote, noting that the list “doesn’t include any current officeholders.”

Dershowitz: No evidence against Trump The lawyer also rejected claims that Trump was involved in any wrongdoing tied to Epstein.

“I have seen nothing that would suggest anything improper or even questionable by Mr. Trump.”

Dershowitz acknowledged a past association between Epstein and Trump but said the connection ended years ago: “Open records show an acquaintance between Epstein and Mr. Trump many years ago,” he stated.

“That relationship ended when Mr. Trump reportedly banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago, long before becoming president.”

No “incriminating videos” in bedrooms Addressing long-standing rumors of hidden bedroom cameras, Dershowitz dismissed their existence: “There are videotapes, but they are of public areas of his Palm Beach, Fla., home,” he clarified.

He said the cameras were installed by police after Epstein reported theft of money and a gun.

“I am not aware of video cameras in guest bedrooms,” Dershowitz stated.

Epstein’s death: Suicide, possibly aided Dershowitz also weighed in on Epstein’s death, rejecting murder theories but suggesting possible complicity by jail staff.

“It is clear from the evidence that Epstein committed suicide,” he wrote.

“That seems likely to me, based on the evidence of allegedly broken cameras, transfer of his cellmate and the absence of guards during relevant time periods.”

Denies Mossad connections The attorney firmly refuted speculation that Epstein was tied to any intelligence agency, particularly Israel’s Mossad: “I have absolutely no doubt that Epstein never worked for any intelligence agency,” he wrote.

“If he had, he would surely have told me and his other lawyers, who would have used that information to get him a better deal.”

Calls for focus on facts, not conspiracies Dershowitz concluded the op-ed by urging readers to abandon salacious theories in favor of facts:

“There is nothing more annoying to gossip mongers than when stubborn facts (or the absence of facts) get in the way of a juicy theory,” he wrote.