Jeffrey Epstein spotted in South Florida? Internet stunned as lookalike's video goes viral - See here

'Jeffrey Epstein spotted in South Florida?’ - Social media has been abuzz with speculations after a video featuring a lookalike of the late disgraced financier went viral. Following several days of discussion, the person identified himself as a Florida resident, known as ‘Palm Beach Pete’ and denied any connections to Epstein.
Jeffrey Epstein passed away in 2019 in a New York prison while awaiting trial. Discussions about the convicted sex offender have been in the spotlight after the US Department of Justice released files related to his case.
The clip that fueled speculations about Epstein being alive and spotted in South Florida, showed a man in sunglasses and a white cap cruising in a convertible.
The video carried the caption, “Jeffrey Epstein spotted alive in Florida?!” sparking a wave of speculation.
As it racked up millions of views, users across social media weighed in on the uncanny resemblance — some making funny comments, others seriously questioning who the man might be.
Amid the growing buzz, the man in the video has now come forward – identifying himself as a Florida resident , ‘who was filmed while driving on I-95’.
“Hey everybody, this is Palm Beach Pete. And my video went viral because some dude randomly filmed me while I was driving on I-95, unbeknownst to me. And the next thing I know, I’m a viral sensation. I had my phone down for about four hours and didn’t know my phone was blowing up with all these comments from that video. So, it got a lot of traction. It’s pretty crazy. Thanks,” said the man.
In the same clip when he was asked if he is Jeffrey Epstein, the man shut down all rumours, stating: “I’m not Jeffrey Epstein. I’m Palm Beach Pete.”
Before the videos went viral, newly released DoJ documents about Epstein had already shifted the focus back to circumstances leading up to the convicted sex offender's death.
Earlier this month, it came to light that Jeffrey Epstein’s prison guards, Tova Noel, searched for information about the disgraced financier just minutes before he was found dead in his jail cell.
According to FBI records cited in the documents reviewed by The New York Post, Tova Noel — one of two Metropolitan Correctional Center guards on duty the night of Epstein’s death — searched for the phrase “latest on Epstein in jail” at 5:42 a.m. and again at 5:52 a.m. on August 10, 2019, less than 40 minutes before her colleague, correctional officer Michael Thomas, discovered Epstein dead by hanging at 6:30 a.m.
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