Jeffrey Epstein: US department releases additional files of late sex offender and financer, what do they reveal?

Jeffrey Epstein files released: The United States Department of Justice on Thursday released additional government documents related to convicted sex offender and late financier, Jeffery Epstein.

US Attorney General released Jeffrey Epstein files and said that the move was aimed to build transparency as part of Donald Trump's commitment.

Although Pam Bondi claimed that additional Jeffrey Epstein files would “lift veil on” his disgusting actions, news agency Associated Press, reports that the first wave of files didn't include bombshells about the sex trafficking case. However, the DOJ has released the disgraced investor's contact list and details of his flight travels.

Jeffrey Epstein files released: What did they reveal? The batch of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, included copies of flight logs from his private planes. The set of documents released on Thursday, also consisted a heavily edited photocopy of an address book purportedly compiled by Epstein and his longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell.

A copy of Jeffery Epstein's flight logs was already available in multiple court cases, and his address book has been already covered by many media outlets in past, reported AP.

Contact list The first phase of Jeffrey Epstein documents, released by US DoJ on Thursday, unveiled his address book. It mentioned multiple high profile names including Michael Jackson, actor Alec Baldwin, Mick Jagger, Naomi Campbell, Courtney Love and Robert F. Kennedy Jr's mother Ethel Kennedy.

Evidence list Blacked-out list of masseuses and an evidence list were another major revealation by US DoJ in connection with Jeffery Epstein.

The evidence list showed entries for more than 150 items, including nude images, massage tables, sex toys and other items, reported AP.