Jeffrey Epstein’s client list ‘sitting on my desk to review’: Pam Bondi teases Donald Trump’s plans to reveal it

Jeffrey Epstein client list is “sitting on my desk right now,” US Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Friday, following President Donald Trump’s earlier directives ordering the release of records.

In an interview with Fox News, Bondi said she is reviewing “a lot of documents,” including the Jeffrey Epstein client list, because it was a “directive” from Trump himself.

“I'm reviewing JFK (John F Kennedy) files, MLK (Martin Luther King) files, that's all in the process of being reviewed,” she added.

When asked if she's seen anything that made her go, “Oh my gosh”, Bondi said, “Not yet!”

What are Donald Trump’s orders on declassification of Federal Secrets? The order Donald Trump signed in January requires the “full and complete release” of the last secret files on the assassination of former US President John F Kennedy, the 1960s assassinations of JFK's younger brother Robert F Kennedy and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

The broad idea of Trump's “Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets” is to get the federal government to reveal all its information about these assassinations as well as topics like Jeffrey Epstein, the origins of Covid-19 and UAPs (formerly known as UFOs).

What is the Jeffrey Epstein client list? The Jeffrey Epstein client list is a speculative document that allegedly contains the names of high-profile individuals, including powerful figures in politics, business, entertainment, and royalty, who were associated with Jeffrey Epstein.

Over the years, several high-profile names, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael Jackson, former US President Bill Clinton, Sir Richard Branson, Stephen Hawking, and Britain's Prince Andrew, have emerged in court records in lawsuits involving Jeffrey Epstein.

Donald Trump, too, has been associated with the disgraced financier. A former model has accused Trump of “groping” her and touching her “all over” after being introduced to him by Jeffrey Epstein in the 1990s.

Why is Jeffrey Epstein client list controversial? It is believed that the purported Jeffrey Epstein client list may have names of influential figures who were associated with the convicted sex offender but have not been fully exposed.

The list, conspiracy theories suggest, might help uncover powerful people involved in Epstein’s crimes.

Who is Jeffrey Epstein? A millionaire known for associating with celebrities, politicians, billionaires and academic stars, Jeffrey Epstein became the subject of a police investigation in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2005 after he was accused of paying a 14-year-old girl for sex. He was arrested in 2006.

Dozens of other underage girls described similar sexual abuse, but prosecutors ultimately allowed the financier to plead guilty in 2008 to a charge involving a single victim. He served 13 months in a jail work-release programme.