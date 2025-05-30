Jeffrey Epstein's death a murder? FBI may release prison video to confirm suicide

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reportedly said it will release footage of Jeffrey Epstein to confirm that the billionaire and convicted sex offender died by suicide.

The move is likely to dispel conspiracy theories that Epstein could have been murdered. Authorities have maintained that “no one was there but him” at the time of his jail cell suicide.

FBI Deputy Director Don Bongino told Fox & Friends, "There is video. You are going to see there is no one there but him... there is video clear as day, he’s the only person in there and the only person coming out.”

Epstein, 66, was found hanging inside a jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on August 10, 2019. He was awaiting trial on federal conspiracy and sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide.

Despite this, conspiracy theorists believed that Epstein's death was murder.

“I say to people, if you have a tip, let us know,” Bongino was quoted by The People as saying.

He added, “But there’s no DNA, there’s no audio, there’s no fingerprints, there’s no suspects, there’s no accomplices, there’s no tips. There is nothing. If you have it, I’m happy to see it.”

Bongino said his office was “working on cleaning” up the video.

“There is video and when you look at the video — and we will release it, we’re working on cleaning it up to make sure you have an enhanced – and we will give the original so you don’t think there are any shenanigans – you will see no one in there but him. There’s just nobody there,” Bongino was quoted as saying.

“I’m just telling you what we see in the file,” Bongino said Thursday when asked about the case.

“I just want to be crystal clear on this. I am not asking anyone to believe me. I’m telling you what’s there and what isn’t,” he said.