‘His hands were all over me’: Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend alleges Donald Trump ‘groped her during 1993 visit’

Stacey Williams, a former Sports Illustrated model who briefly dated Jeffrey Epstein in 1993, told CNN that Epstein and Donald Trump were “best friends” at the time and alleged that “Donald Trump groped her”.

Trump’s past ties to Epstein resurfaced on Friday following a Wall Street Journal report about a purported birthday message involving the former president.

What did Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend say? Stacey Williams told CNN that during a 1993 visit to Trump Tower, Donald Trump “brazenly” groped her, touching her breasts, buttocks, and hips in broad daylight, while nearby secretaries appeared unfazed and Trump continued chatting casually with Jeffrey Epstein.

She added that Epstein frequently spoke of Trump and mentioned anecdotes highlighting their ties.

“His hands were all over me,” Williams said.

US President Trump has denied the allegations.

“They were up to no good,” former Sports Illustrated model Stacey Williams told CNN.

Activists put up a poster showing President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein near the U.S. Embassy in London, Thursday, July 17, 2025.(AP Photo/Thomas Krych)

CNN spoke with three of her friends, who confirmed she had shared details of the incident with them years ago.

According to CNN, Trump’s suggestion that his relationship with Epstein was more incidental and his claim that he “was not a fan” of Epstein’s has been called into question, including by Trump’s commentary.

Their relationship appeared to date back to the 1980s. Trump flew on Epstein’s jets between Palm Beach and New York, according to flight logs. They socialised at each other’s properties.

Trump has been facing mounting pressure even from some of his loyal supporters to release files related to Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 after being arrested on federal child sex trafficking charges.

US President Donald Trump's name has appeared in the list of Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs, as part of the ‘First Phase of the Declassified Epstein Files’ released by Attorney General Pam Bondi on February 27.

It was seen that on October 11, 1993, Trump boarded a flight from Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) to Joacaba (JCB). A few days later, he took another flight from PBI to JCB.

Also Read: DOJ Asks Judge to Unseal Epstein Grand Jury Transcripts

Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to charges in Florida, including procuring minors for prostitution. He died in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges related to underage girls. Both the medical examiner and an FBI investigation concluded that Epstein’s death was a suicide.

(With inputs from agencies and CNN)