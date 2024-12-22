The New York Police Department’s highest-ranking uniformed officer, Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, resigned Friday following allegations that he demanded sexual favors from a subordinate in exchange for overtime opportunities, as per Associated Press. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch accepted Maddrey’s resignation, which took effect immediately, according to a Saturday announcement from the department, the report added.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch accepted Maddrey's resignation, which took effect immediately, according to a Saturday announcement from the department, the report added.

Chief of Patrol John Chell will serve as interim chief of department, while Philip Rivera will step in as the head of the patrol division, the NYPD said. Tisch also replaced Miguel Iglesias as the head of the Internal Affairs Bureau, appointing Edward Thompson as interim chief to ensure the unit remains focused on rooting out misconduct, as per the report.

The allegations against Maddrey have led to a federal complaint filed by Lieutenant Quathisha Epps, who accused Maddrey of “quid pro quo sexual harassment." According to the complaint filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Epps claimed Maddrey coerced her into performing sexual favors in exchange for overtime opportunities. Epps also alleged retaliation after refusing Maddrey’s demands, including accusations that she abused overtime, resulting in her suspension without pay, as per the report.

Eric Sanders, Epps’s attorney, criticized the department for delayed action, saying, “This should have been done a long time ago. This has been years in the making... This is not a shock for anyone who understands how things work in this department," as quoted by AP.

Epps, reportedly the NYPD's top earner in fiscal year 2024 with over $400,000 in total compensation—more than half from overtime—submitted her retirement notice earlier this week, Sanders said.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is investigating the allegations, calling them “extremely serious and disturbing." Mayor Eric Adams’s spokesperson, Kayla Mamelak Altus, stated that Tisch is conducting a departmentwide review to address concerns about abuses of power among high-ranking officers. “We are deeply disturbed by these allegations," Altus added, as quoted by AP.

Maddrey’s attorney, Lambros Lambrou, has denied the allegations, dismissing them as “completely meritless." Lambrou accused Epps of fabricating claims to divert attention from her alleged misconduct, stating, “She’s obviously drowning and in the deep end of the pool without a lifesaver. She wants to take down as many people as she can."

Sanders countered, asserting that any overtime worked by Epps had been requested and approved by Maddrey and other officials.

Maddrey’s resignation also comes in the wake of other misconduct claims. Captain Gabrielle Walls, another NYPD officer, has accused Maddrey of harassment, alleging he tried to kiss her and prompted her to avoid him by hiding and locking doors. Walls’s lawyer, John Scola, stated Maddrey’s departure “vindicates" Walls, adding, “We hope this high-profile resignation marks the beginning of a cultural shift to eliminate the pervasive environment of harassment and retaliation within the NYPD."

In a separate case, a former officer alleged Maddrey coerced her into a yearslong affair when he was her supervisor. However, a state judge dismissed that case last month.

Maddrey, who joined the force in 1991, rose through the ranks to become chief of patrol in 2021 and later chief of department in December 2022.

Tisch emphasized the importance of these roles in her statement, saying, “The interim Chiefs of Department and Patrol will continue to lead the efforts to reduce crime and disorder and build public trust."