Jennifer Aniston’s Friends reunion gets a new guest as Jim Curtis joins Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow

The three stars of Friends may have left their characters behind more than two decades ago, but their friendship continues to make headlines. On Tuesday, August 25, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow stepped out together for dinner in Los Angeles, the People reported.

Aniston’s boyfriend Jim Curtis and Jason Bateman were also part of the gathering, making the evening a reunion of sorts for the longtime Hollywood friends.

For the outing, Aniston, 57, opted for a black blouse paired with a floral black midi skirt. Cox, 62, and Kudrow, 63, were both dressed in black trousers with neutral-toned blouses.

The Friends trio has stayed close Aniston, Cox and Kudrow played Rachel Green, Monica Geller and Phoebe Buffay respectively throughout all 10 seasons of Friends. The sitcom also starred David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and the late Matthew Perry.

Although the series concluded more than 20 years ago, the three actresses have continued to publicly celebrate their friendship, particularly on birthdays and other milestones.

Earlier this year, Cox marked Aniston’s 57th birthday with an Instagram tribute featuring photos of Aniston, Laura Dern and Isla Fisher.

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“Apparently Geminis like Aquarians! So many birthdays this month,” Cox wrote. “I’m so lucky to have these ‘air’ heads in my life.”

For Aniston’s 56th birthday, Cox described her as a “friend for life” and wrote: “Never has there been a more generous, loving, beautiful, talented, funny, loyal friend,” she said. “I feel so lucky to be growing up with you.”

Aniston has also celebrated Cox over the years. On Cox’s 60th birthday, she called her “powerful, magical, mystical, interesting, interested” and “ferociously talented.”

“She’s funny like no other, STUNNING on the inside and out. Independent in the most gorgeous way, cares for everyone even if she doesn’t know you,” she continued. “I can’t imagine a world without her. It’s one of my great honors to call her one of my best friends for life.”

Lisa Kudrow once explained their lasting bond In 2024, Aniston and Cox also celebrated Kudrow’s 61st birthday. Aniston called the Comeback actress a “superwoman” and shared a throwback image from a Friends Halloween episode.

“I LOVE YOU FLOOSH!” she captioned the post.

Cox shared her own throwback with Kudrow, writing, “Happy Birthday my Loot! I couldn’t love you more.”

That same year, Kudrow spoke about her Friends experience during an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert. Reflecting on the cast’s relationship, she said: “It was great, we really did get along,” she noted. “We also worked hard at being friends. That six-way relationship took some work and we did it.”